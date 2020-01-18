Millwall 2-0 Reading: Lions win marred by alleged homophobic chanting

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Reading

Second-half goals from Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Millwall a 2-0 win over Reading in a game which was marred by an incident of alleged homophobic chanting at The Den.

Smith's powerful strike gave Millwall the lead before Bodvarsson came off the bench to secure all three points, continuing the Lions' superb form under Gary Rowett.

But the result will be overshadowed by the off-field incident which saw referee Keith Stroud stop play during the first half.

Stroud was called over by his assistant in front of the East Stand to report an alleged incident of homophobic chanting from sections of the home support.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates after making it 2-0 to Millwall

There followed a delay during which Stroud informed both managers what had happened, before fans were warned over the speaker system at half-time.

Millwall - who were fined £10,000 last year for racist chanting by their fans - could now be in line for further punishment from the FA.

Statement from Millwall Millwall Football Club can confirm that the match officials reported an alleged incident of homophobic abuse during the first-half of its game against Reading at The Den today (Saturday 18th January 2020).



The club carried out step one of the advised protocol by making a tannoy announcement to the crowd as quickly as possible. A comprehensive investigation into the alleged incident is well underway.



Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind. Any individual found guilty of such abuse at The Den is issued with an immediate lifetime ban.

On the pitch, the home side deserved their win, which leaves them outside the play-offs only on goal difference, after a battling display against an organised Reading side, who were beaten for the first time in 10 games.

In a frenetic first half, much of the on-field drama revolved around Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw. First, he thought he should have had a penalty when he went down in the box but Stroud booked the Millwall forward for simulation.

Ten minutes later, Smith's header found Bradshaw unmarked six yards out but he could only head tamely at Rafael Cabral.

Smith himself went close soon before half-time, this time meeting Murray Wallace's deep cross.

Reading keeper Rafael came out of his goal and flapped at the ball, Smith got there first but his header from 15 yards trickled just wide of the empty net.

At the other end, Reading had a few good moments - most notably when Yakou Meite reacted fastest to a Sam Baldock knock-down only to see his shot blocked - but didn't manage a single effort on target.

After the break, the hosts stepped up a gear with Smith and Wallace both having efforts deflected wide and Mahlon Romeo firing into the side-netting.

Reading might have scored themselves when John Swift met Tyler Blackett's searching cross, only to put it wide.

Then, with 20 minutes to play, Smith struck.

Jake Cooper, up for a set-piece, brought the ball down in the box but when he failed to get a shot off it fell for the big striker, who found the far corner.

The goal seemed to knock the fight out of Reading and it was soon two - Jed Wallace feeding Bodvarsson on the counter and the striker, signed by Millwall from Reading, finished with aplomb against his former club.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says the club will investigate the alleged homophobic abuse

What the managers said...

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "I don't necessarily think it was a chant, I think the linesman's heard a comment. There can be lots of comments in a game like that. The linesman, with what he's suggested the comment was, has to report it to the referee, who then in turn has to report it to the side of the pitch.

"The club are brilliant at stuff like that, they've worked incredibly hard to make sure things like that don't happen here. It's something we don't condone if it has been said. We don't know for sure that it has and they'll investigate, so of course I'll leave it down to them to investigate."

Reading's Mark Bowen: "On reflection, we forgot to play, really. We knew what was coming, them utilising their strengths with Smith up front and I thought we dealt with the balls coming into the box.

"But we forgot then, when we got possession, to do what we've been good at lately and that's to get the ball down and play. We were sloppy with our passing and never got into a rhythm, so we let ourselves down."