Millwall 3-2 Sheffield United: Tom Bradshaw hits second hat-trick of season in thrilling Lions win

Tom Bradshaw scored a brilliant hat-trick as Millwall boosted their promotion hopes and dented Sheffield United's with a thrilling 3-2 win at The Den.

The striker - who had only scored three in his last 16 games in all competitions - got the Lions up and running with a thumping effort after six minutes, but Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle restored parity with a 30-yard free-kick, which came against the run of play.

Tom Bradshaw scores his third goal to take the lead again for Millwall against Sheffield United in the Championship

Bradshaw then guided in an Andreas Voglsammer cross to restore the hosts' lead, but another City loanee, James McAtee, hit back for a second time with a composed touch and finish following a corner.

But it was Millwall who had the last laugh, taking all three points to move up to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table after Bradshaw prodded home late on to complete his second treble of the season.

Image: Tom Bradshaw celebrates after giving Millwall an early lead against Sheffield United

As a result, the Blades remain in second, but could see their seven-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough trimmed to four later on Saturday, should Middlesbrough find a way past QPR.

How the Lions roared to a potentially monumental victory

It was an electric start from Millwall. Within minutes Bradshaw had tested Wes Foderingham in the Sheffield United goal with a chance he really should have taken, before beating him in the sixth with a far tougher opportunity, receiving a slipped pass into the box from Oliver Burke before thumping it just inside the near post.

Tom Bradshaw opens the scoring for Millwall against Sheffield United in the Championship

Despite all their domination, Millwall failed to find a second, and it allowed United the chance to find an equaliser shortly before half-time, as Doyle's curling free-kick from 30 yards somehow found its way past George Long.

Tommy Doyle's free-kick levels it up for Sheffield United against Millwall in the Championship

A below-par performance in the first half was put to one side by the Blades after the break, as they increased their intensity and took control of possession, with Daniel Jebbison denied by Long after a smart ball into his feet from Oli McBurnie.

Tom Bradshaw's header finds the back of the net to restore Millwall's lead against Sheffield United in the Championship

Millwall took the lead for the second time when Voglsammer lifted in a cross for Bradshaw to guide home by way of a deft header, yet they almost ceded the lead again when Basham's connection on a corner was kept out by Long at point-blank range.

James McAtee makes it equalises for Sheffield United to make it 2-2 against Millwall in the Championship

With eight minutes left to play, Sheffield United did get back on level terms when Jayden Bogle drove to the bye-line and found McAtee, who showed a cool head to take a touch under pressure and fire into the roof of the net.

Tom Bradshaw scores his third goal to take the lead again for Millwall against Sheffield United in the Championship

Bradshaw then completed his hat-trick to seal a brilliant win for the Lions, prodding home past Foderingham after Voglsammer had again picked him out with an inch-perfect cross.

Player of the match - Tom Bradshaw

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw speaks to Sky Sports after scoring a hattrick to help The Lions secure a 3-2 win at home over Sheffield United.

The managers

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom:

Paul Heckingbottom says he was disappointed that Sheffield United lost the game to Millwall after levelling twice.

Millwall are at home to Burnley on Tuesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off. Sheffield United host Watford next Saturday in a 3pm kick-off. Millwall head to Stoke at the same time.