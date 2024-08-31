Millwall 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Lions cruise to first league win of the season

Josh Coburn opened the scoring on his debut as Millwall picked up their first win of the season in the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at The Den.

Coburn only joined the Lions on loan from Middlesbrough on Friday but he quickly made himself a hero to his new supporters as he also had a hand in Duncan Watmore's goal to make it 2-0.

Captain Jake Cooper then headed home a late third to wrap up victory for the hosts.

It was no more than Millwall deserved as they went into the international break with their confidence restored, but for the Owls this was a third straight league defeat without scoring.

An offside flag spared Coburn's blushes in the 13th minute when he nodded over after Japhet Tanganga headed across Ryan Leonard's free-kick.

But the deadline day signing was looking lively up top and came very close to connecting with a diving header from Leonard's cross as the Lions began to take control of the game.

Another chance for the hosts came from a Joe Bryan corner in the 26th minute, with Cooper heading wide at the back post.

The best opening yet came after the half-hour when Bryan's cross just ran away from Coburn before Leonard could only shoot into the side-netting from close range.

Bryan then sent a long-range effort flying over, with the only criticism of Millwall's first-half performance being that they had not worked Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle.

The teams turned around with the deadlock yet to be broken, although Owls captain Barry Bannan came close to doing so nine minutes after the restart when he bent a free-kick from 25 yards just over.

The Lions quickly reasserted themselves, with Watmore stinging the palms of Beadle, who managed to gather at the second attempt.

The home side then finally moved into a deserved lead in the 58th minute when Watmore played the ball into the six-yard box, where Coburn could not miss as he finished into the roof of the net.

It was the first time Millwall had scored in three games in all competitions this season and it prompted a response from the visitors, with substitute Josh Windass having their first shot on target after 64 minutes.

However, the Lions doubled their lead in the 71st minute when poor defending from the Owls led to Coburn touching on Bryan's corner and Watmore was there to tap in his fourth goal of the campaign.

A very satisfying afternoon for Neil Harris' side was then rounded off with two minutes remaining when Casper De Norre chipped in a cross that Cooper headed against the underside of the bar and just about over the line.

The managers

Millwall's Neil Harris:

To follow...

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl:

To follow...