Millwall 2-0 Stoke City: Femi Azeez and Tristan Crama score early in Lions win

Millwall climbed up to third in the Championship after goals from Femi Azeez and Tristan Crama fired them to a 2-0 win over Stoke.

Flying winger Azeez grabbed his third goal in three matches before French defender Crama hit his first for the club.

It meant a third straight win for the Lions and a sweet victory for boss Alex Neil against his former club.

In a breakneck start from both sides, Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a spectacular double save to deny Casper De Norre and then Thierno Ballo.

At the other end Lions keeper Max Crocombe made a superb point-blank save from Robert Bozenik's header.

Stoke arrived in south London unbeaten in four matches and with the Championship's meanest defence.

But it was breached in the 10th minute when Ballo crossed from the left and Azeez arrived at the far post to head into an empty net.

Potters defender Junior Tchamadeu was on the deck claiming he had suffered a head injury in the build-up, but the goal stood.

It was a landmark goal for the Lions as well, their 6,000th in the league.

Ten minutes later the hosts doubled their lead from down the same flank, Ballo chasing a long ball to the byline and cutting it back for Crama to lash home.

Millwall's progress this season has been all the more remarkable given the number of injuries they have suffered.

They were hit with another one midway through the first half when Southampton loanee Will Smallbone pulled up sharply holding his hamstring and had to limp off.

Substitute Luke Cundle almost set up a third before half-time but Azeez pulled his shot across goal and wide.

Stoke wilted badly in the second half and the Lions could have had more.

Cundle burst through on goal after a swift counter-attack and forced a good save from Johansson.

Mihailo Ivanovic then pounced on Ben Wilmott's short back-pass to tee up a glorious chance for Ballo, but he blazed his shot over the crossbar.

De Norre had an effort deflected wide, Ivanovic's shot was tipped wide by Johansson and Ballo sent another drive too high with Millwall eventually settling for two.

