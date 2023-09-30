Millwall 0-3 Swansea: Michael Duff's Swans cruise to victory at The Den

Swansea made it back-to-back Championship wins as they ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Millwall.

The Welsh club had taken just two points from a possible 21 in a torrid seven-game winless run in the English second tier with head coach Michael Duff beginning to feel the heat.

But they collected all three points in south London with goals from Jamal Lowe, Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych on target.

The first major chance fell to Millwall in the 17th minute, but Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth kept out Duncan Watmore's effort after the attacker had played a one-two with Kevin Nisbet to race goalwards.

Swansea struggled to create in the opening stages but took the lead in the 23rd minute. Referee John Busby failed to spot a shirt pull by Jake Cooper inside the penalty area on Jerry Yates but was alerted to the infringement by his assistant.

Lowe produced a stuttering run-up before sending Bartosz Bialkowski the wrong way with the resulting penalty to end the hosts' hopes of a third-straight clean sheet as he scored in successive matches.

Lowe went close to a second before the half-hour mark as he latched on to an excellent crossfield pass by Ben Cabango, only for Bialkowski to claw away the attempt.

Lions boss Gary Rowett had already ditched his three-man central defence during a lacklustre opening 45 minutes and made a double change at the break, bringing on Romain Esse and Joe Bryan for Ryan Longman and Brooke Norton-Cuffy as he tried to spark more life into the hosts - instead they went 2-0 down after 57 minutes.

Some neat interplay offered an inviting opening for skipper Grimes and his 20-yard strike squeezed under Bialkowski.

Millwall had chances to reduce the deficit, but Watmore produced a tame effort from five yards out after Nisbet had bulldozed past Harry Darling.

Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth tipped over a long-distance effort by Ryan Leonard and then produced a point-blank stop from Nisbet - the ball striking him flush in the face.

Home fans vented their anger at Rowett after Swansea scored a third in the 80th minute, Kukharevych headed home Josh Key's cross from the right of the penalty area.

It sealed the visitors' first victory on the road since a 3-0 success at Norwich in April.

The managers...

Millwall's Gary Rowett:

"Goals change moods, goals change feelings in stadiums and players' confidence levels. It shouldn't do, but that's the way the game is.

"Sometimes at 0-0 you have to ride those little moments and the first goal was a really poor penalty to give away from where the ball was. We got into some decent positions without having a clinical edge. That was the difference.

"I didn't like our reaction from 2-0 down. I think we have a habit of conceding goals and showing our frustration rather than fighting until the last second.

"Again we had some big moments, but without that goal it gives you nothing to lift the mood and atmosphere.

"It's disappointing. The third goal summed it up, we gave it away, crossed it to a lad unmarked to head it in. It was certainly three poor goals from us to concede today."

Swansea's Michael Duff:

"It's probably the best result of my Swansea tenure so far. 3-0 away from home at a tough place to come.

"I thought we saw a bit more of what we wanted to look like. It was some really good football. The reaction's been good ever since the Cardiff game, where we let everyone down.

"We probably should have had three clean sheets and nine points since then. The players have stuck together through all of it."