Millwall 1-0 Swansea City: George Saville keeps Lions' play-off dream alive

Millwall moved level on points with the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions as George Saville's first goal in nearly 18 months earned a 1-0 victory over Swansea.

The Lions are now behind sixth-placed Coventry on goal difference thanks to their fifth successive home win and will head to Burnley on the final day of the regular campaign with a chance of extending their season.

As well as Saville, they had young goalkeeper George Evans to thank as he made a succession of big saves in the second half against a Swansea side that had won their previous five games.

Image: Femi Azeez lepa to win a header during Millwall's win against Swansea

Josh Coburn had a big chance to put Millwall ahead after only four minutes when Luke Cundle's pass put him through but his scuffed effort was easily held by Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

It was the only clear opening in the early stages as the Lions looked to feed off a frenzied atmosphere from their supporters but the in-form visitors were keeping them at arm's length.

The hosts were being restricted to shots from distance, with Saville blasting one such attempt from outside the box comfortably off-target.

However, the breakthrough the majority inside the ground craved arrived in the 38th minute when Femi Azeez's shot ricocheted into the path of Saville at the back post for him to force in his first goal since November 2023.

Millwall almost doubled their lead two minutes later. Saville turned provider when his cross was headed against the post by Azeez, who stabbed the rebound wide.

Azeez continued to be a livewire for the Lions as his shot from a difficult angle needed to be turned around the near post by Vigouroux, with the home side retaining their lead into half-time.

This came under threat eight minutes after the restart when Eom Ji-sung pulled the ball back dangerously across goal but Jake Cooper's interception prevented Liam Cullen having a tap-in.

Swansea were now providing much more of a threat and had a great chance to equalise after 57 minutes when Cullen slid a ball through for Eom but Evans spread himself to make a vital save.

The 19-year-old stopper, making just his third senior Lions appearance, came to his side's rescue again when he pushed Zan Vipotnik's header from Josh Tymon's cross away, with what was the former's first touch.

The Slovenian substitute then looped a header wide after Lewis O'Brien had nodded the ball back into the box as Swansea continued to threaten.

Evans stood strong again in the 79th minute when he pushed Ronald's shot across him wide, with his heroics ensuring Millwall held on to make sure their play-off hopes remain well and truly alive.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"I'll be honest, that wasn't my most enjoyable 90 minutes. I think we can play better but, especially in the first half, we had numerous opportunities to score - we did, but equally we could have scored more goals.

"I think you could sense the nervous tension in and around the stadium, I thought the fans were in fine voice and were brilliant and I think in a way that really helped us.

"But in another way it meant we lacked a bit of composure, in terms of taking first passes and releasing the ball quicker.

"It's difficult when you're a player in those moments because you can't hear yourself think.

"But let's be honest, today was all about getting the result, getting closer to giving ourselves an opportunity and a chance for next week.

"I believe the results went in our favour again, but as I say every week if we don't do our bit, the rest of it doesn't really matter."

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"In the first half, we didn't control the madness - I felt like we were opening up and we were running fast away from a big chance.

"Second half, we made a few tactical tweaks and I think we gained control and had numerous opportunities to put the ball in the net.

"In terms of the lads giving everything to the final whistle you look at us today, especially second half, and you're thinking: 'No wonder they've won five in a row, they're a very good side.

"Credit to Millwall, they make it a very difficult place to come and they've got a bit of momentum.

"Alex Neil has done an excellent job and now they're close to the play-offs, and you can feel that, but we wanted to give the best versions of ourselves.

"In the first half we didn't do that, but in the second half I thought we did everything apart from score."