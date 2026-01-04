Millwall 2-1 Swansea City: Caleb Taylor scores stoppage-time Lions winner

Caleb Taylor's header in the second minute of stoppage time lifted Millwall back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places as they defeated Swansea 2-1 at The Den.

For most of the afternoon, the Lions were frustrated by a stunning display by Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux as he made a string of superb saves, while a goal from Ben Cabango cancelled out Mihailo Ivanovic's opener for the hosts.

But Taylor's second goal of the season was enough to lift Alex Neil's side two places to fifth in the table, three points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

Millwall began well, forcing a succession of corners with Tristan Crama meeting a Femi Azeez delivery with a towering header that looped just over after eight minutes.

Vigouroux then made a brilliant double save in the 17th minute when he kept out Ivanovic's header from Azeez's cross before somehow getting down to keep out Macauley Langstaff's follow-up as well.

The Lions continued to pin the visitors back, with Langstaff winning back possession before bending a shot over from just outside the area.

Remarkably, Vigouroux made another double save, with the same two players denied, as Ivanovic's shot on the turn was pushed out before he miraculously stuck out a hand to block the rebound from Langstaff.

The Chile international continued to keep Millwall at bay almost single-handedly when he got down well to keep out Azeez's low effort.

But the hosts' pressure finally told in the 38th minute when Azeez's cross was flicked on by Crama before Taylor nodded it back across for Ivanovic to turn and deservedly put his side in front.

Having been dominated, Swansea suddenly started to threaten with Ronald twice denied by Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe before the half-time whistle went.

Just two minutes into the second half, the away side were level as Ethan Galbraith's cross was helped on by Jay Fulton and captain Cabango was left unmarked to finish at the back post.

The Swans then almost gifted Millwall their lead back with just over an hour played, but Vigouroux came to their rescue yet again when he got down to keep Fulton from putting into his own net from Azeez's free-kick.

Fulton then almost scored at the right end when he was first to react to Galbraith's shot being blocked, with his effort taking a slight deflection before Crocombe saved.

Vigouroux produced another piece of heroics when he brilliantly tipped away Langstaff's header from Azeez's cross with six minutes remaining.

But he was finally beaten again in stoppage time when Taylor rose highest at the back post to head in Alfie Doughty's cross and lift his side back into the top six.

