FA Cup first round: AFC Wimbledon continue dominance over MK Dons to progress as Birmingham go through

AFC Wimbledon beat bitter rivals MK Dons for the third time in a row after a 2-0 win at Stadium MK in the FA Cup first round.

Matty Stevens put AFC Wimbledon ahead just before half time before Omar Bugiel doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

MK Dons' misery was compounded when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was sent off in the second half, with the visitors advancing to the second round.

Stevens flicked a header wide in a great early chance as the first half took time to get going.

MK Dons then had their best chance of the first half when Alex Gilbey was thwarted by Owen Goodman.

The visitors began to create more chances, with the best seeing MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray deny Stevens.

AFC Wimbledon opened the scoring in the 44th minute as Bugiel threaded through Stevens to flick a finish into the bottom corner.

Bugiel then doubled the visitors' lead in the 50th minute as he bundled home when MK Dons couldn't clear a free-kick.

The hosts then saw Lemonheigh-Evans sent off for a second yellow card in the 70th minute for a foul on Josh Neufville, and they would ultimately come up short in their comeback attempts.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Jack Muldoon secured an FA Cup shock as Harrogate defeated Hollywood-backed Wrexham 1-0 in the first round.

The 35-year-old forward, who has not scored a goal in Sky Bet League Two all season, dumped out the higher-division Welsh outfit courtesy of a clinical first-half header. `

Willumsson goal sees Birmingham ease past Sutton

Sky Bet League One leaders Birmingham avoided a FA Cup upset with a 1-0 win at non-league Sutton.

Willum Willumsson's first-half goal was enough to beat the battling Vanarama National League outfit, who rarely troubled the visitors.

The Blues broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Willumsson met a cross from Paik Seung-Ho with a volley.

Leyton Orient booked their place in round two of the FA Cup by overcoming Boreham Wood 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park.

Ethan Galbraith converted the decisive spot-kick for the visitors after Tom Whelan, Chris Bush and Junior Dixon had all failed with their attempts for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Sky Bet League One high-flyers Mansfield took advantage of Marcus Poscha's 16th-minute dismissal to beat sixth-tier Curzon Ashton 4-0 at the Tameside Stadium.

Poscha was adjudged to have handled Will Evans' shot on the goal-line by referee Thomas Parsons, but left the pitch claiming the ball had struck his chest.

Lucas Akins bagged his second goal in successive games from the penalty spot to set Nigel Clough's team on their way to the second round.