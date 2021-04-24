MK Dons 5-0 Swindon: Town suffer immediate relegation back to Sky Bet League Two

Swindon were relegated to Sky Bet League Two after four goals from Will Grigg fired MK Dons to an emphatic 5-0 victory.

Grigg became the first Dons player to score four in a single match as his goals - and Scott Fraser's first-half penalty - consigned the visitors to the drop.

It did not take long for Russell Martin's side to open the scoring, with Fraser cutting the ball back from the byline for Grigg to steer home.

Fraser turned scorer before the half-hour mark as he converted from the spot after Mathieu Baudry had been penalised for handball following a scramble after a corner.

Grigg grabbed his second of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time when his left-footed effort on the turn trickled in to all but wrap up the points.

The striker sealed his hat-trick less than a minute into the second half in a carbon copy of his first goal, sliding in to finish from Fraser's cutback.

He stroked home a fourth three minutes later to confirm Swindon's relegation with two games to play.

'It was a very tame way to get relegated'

Swindon caretaker manager Tommy Wright: "It was always going to be an uphill battle to stay up, but to go down like that, with not a lot of pride and not a lot of effort - it could have been 10. They were good, but we were so placid for the first 25 minutes. It's a very tame way to get relegated.

"I'm really disappointed with the way we played. To go down like that, we need to look at ourselves - it's just not good enough, really.

"We allowed them too much time on the ball, people were running in behind us and we weren't getting close enough to people. They are good players and they punished us. The goals - a lot of them weren't intricate play, just poor goals defensively.

"You're playing against a good team, and you might get beat, but get beat in a manner that you can show to the people of Swindon that we're going to fight all the way. It was like we accepted we were going to go down - it's not acceptable, really."