Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC. American MLS League.

Stade Saputo.

Montreal Impact 0

    Toronto FC 1

    • A Pozuelo (50th minute pen)

    Montreal Impact 0-1 Toronto FC: Alejandro Pozuelo sends visitors top of Eastern Conference

    Toronto FC move within one game of all-time longest unbeaten MLS record of 19 games with victory over Canadian rivals

    Associated Press

    Saturday 29 August 2020 12:55, UK

    Rudy Camacho #4 of the Montreal Impact grabs a hold of Alejandro Pozuelo #10 of Toronto FC as he falls during the second half of the MLS game at Saputo Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Montreal, Canada. Toronto FC defeated the Montreal Impact 1-0. 0:44
    MLS highlights as a second half penalty helped Toronto FC beat Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact team 1-0.

    Alejandro Pozuelo's 50th-minute penalty sent Toronto FC top of the MLS Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win in their Canadian derby against Montreal Impact.

    Toronto were awarded the penalty when Emanuel Maciel was adjudged to have handled in the box, before Pozuelo slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, sending Clement Diop the wrong way from 12 yards.

    The win extended Toronto's unbeaten streak to 18 games, the second-longest streak in Major League Soccer history - and they can equal the longest run when they again welcome Thierry Henry's Montreal to BMO Field on Tuesday.

    Alejandro Pozuelo&#39;s second goal of the season sent Toronto FC top of the Eastern Conference
    Image: Alejandro Pozuelo's second goal of the season sent Toronto FC top of the Eastern Conference

    The game was the first in MLS since five of the six matches were postponed on Wednesday night in protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

    Players wore Black Lives Matter shirts in the pre-match warm-up, and took a knee in a moment of reflection before kick-off.

    Inter Miami players wear Black Lives Matter shirts after it was announced their game against Atlanta United would be postponed 0:34
    Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the Black Players Coalition of MLS are the 'world leaders' in their actions to highlight social injustice

    For the second straight Montreal game, there were 250 supporters allowed into the stands at the 20,801-seat Saputo Stadium, the maximum currently allowed by Quebec's Department of Public Health.

