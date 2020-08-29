Montreal Impact 0-1 Toronto FC: Alejandro Pozuelo sends visitors top of Eastern Conference

Alejandro Pozuelo's 50th-minute penalty sent Toronto FC top of the MLS Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win in their Canadian derby against Montreal Impact.

Toronto were awarded the penalty when Emanuel Maciel was adjudged to have handled in the box, before Pozuelo slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, sending Clement Diop the wrong way from 12 yards.

The win extended Toronto's unbeaten streak to 18 games, the second-longest streak in Major League Soccer history - and they can equal the longest run when they again welcome Thierry Henry's Montreal to BMO Field on Tuesday.

Image: Alejandro Pozuelo's second goal of the season sent Toronto FC top of the Eastern Conference

The game was the first in MLS since five of the six matches were postponed on Wednesday night in protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Players wore Black Lives Matter shirts in the pre-match warm-up, and took a knee in a moment of reflection before kick-off.

0:34 Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the Black Players Coalition of MLS are the 'world leaders' in their actions to highlight social injustice

For the second straight Montreal game, there were 250 supporters allowed into the stands at the 20,801-seat Saputo Stadium, the maximum currently allowed by Quebec's Department of Public Health.