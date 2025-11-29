Motherwell 0-0 Hearts: Derek McInnes' side hand initiative to Celtic in title race after stalemate

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts had goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to thank as they survived a late onslaught to claim a goalless draw against Motherwell.

The German made a string of quality saves to keep out the Steelmen, who also had two goals ruled out for offside.

Hearts are now five points clear at the top, although Celtic in second have two games in hand.

Motherwell made a bright start and Callum Hendry's dangerous cross caused panic in the visiting defence in the opening minutes.

The Jambos quickly responded by showing some attacking threat of their own, with Harry Milne heading on to the roof of the net.

A defensive lapse from Stuart Findlay almost proved costly with eight minutes on the clock. Elijah Just pounced on the defender's hesitancy before teeing up Tawanda Maswanhise for an effort that was superbly blocked by Craig Halkett.

The Steelmen thought they had opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Hendry turned home Elliot Watt's pinpoint through ball, though a VAR check ruled the striker had strayed inches offside.

Alexandros Kyziridis was looking a real threat for the visitors going forward, but he found himself in referee Kevin Clancy's book after going to ground too easily under the challenge of Johnny Koutroumbis.

Schwolow was forced into his first save with six minutes of the first half remaining. Just danced past the challenge of two defenders but his low shot was easily gathered by the German keeper.

Cammy Devlin blazed well over the bar as the visitors ended a first half of little chances on the front foot.

Playing towards the 4,600 travelling supporters in the second half, Hearts went close just after the restart.

Kyziridis found space at the angle of the box before lashing a stinging strike into the side-netting.

From the resulting corner, Findlay rose highest to meet Milne's delivery but failed to direct his header on target.

One minute later, it was Motherwell's turn to almost break the deadlock after Just's header from Maswanhise's cross was eventually gathered at the third time of asking.

Lawrence Shankland struggled to make an impact on his return to action following suspension. However, it looked like he had put the league leaders ahead after 65 minutes, only for his looping header to be kept out by an incredible acrobatic clearance from Paul McGinn.

Maswanhise had the ball in the net in the 66th minute, though the Zimbabwean had clearly mistimed his run, leaving the assistant with an easy decision to raise his flag.

With 12 minutes left, Just was denied by a point-blank stop from Schwolow after bursting through the Hearts backline.

The Jambos keeper produced more heroics a minute later as he clawed away Watt's curling effort which looked destined for the top corner.

It was one-way traffic towards Schwolow's goal. Callum Slattery's free-kick skipped up off the wall before being turned over the crossbar after 82 minutes.

Hearts then managed to see out three minutes of added time to claim a point, although they are now without a win in their last three league matches.

'Hearts not good enough to win the game'

Hearts boss Derek McInnes:

"We spoke at half-time about more belief in our work and more belief to step into the game.

"We had some good moments and stifled Motherwell. I don't think they had any rhythm.

"I thought the game was there to be won, but then in the last 15 minutes we took a step back again.

"We've got Alex to thank for our point - if anybody looked like they were going to win it, it was Motherwell.

"I thought we were good enough for our point, though not enough for three points.

"Our points tally is good. We've had one defeat in 14 games, we're trying to get a bit of perspective.

"Everybody was getting a bit excited, and rightly so, at the start. Other than two or three games, every win has been hard fought.

"A lot of people leaning into this game were probably anticipating Motherwell beating us.

"It's a point on the road. We came with a big support and a lot of expectation - it's our fault the expectation has risen, and we're alright with that."

'Motherwell have come a long way'

Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou:

"We are proud, happy and very satisfied - I think it was a top performance in so many ways

"We've come a long way since we last played Hearts, especially in how we control the game when it becomes a little bit hectic.

"You have to accept that we didn't take the moments, even though they were there, and make sure we do that the next time.

"Back-to-back clean sheets is very pleasing. When you play good teams it gives you a platform to go and win the game.

"It's also why we had the chance to really push to win the game. We were extremely good defensively against a really good team that have been scoring a lot of goals.

"I'm really happy with the progress we've made. It's really difficult to take a new team and form a new identity in a month or two."