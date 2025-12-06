Motherwell 3-0 Livingston: Elliot Watt among scorers as Livingston extend winless run to 13 games

Motherwell got back to winning ways as they beat William Hill Scottish Premiership basement side Livingston 3-0 at Fir Park.

Goals from Elliot Watt, Apostles Stamatelopoulos and Emmanuel Longelo kept the Lanarkshire side in third place - on a run of eight games unbeaten - and back in goalscoring form, having drawn 0-0 against Falkirk and Hearts in their last two games.

Livingston had not won here in six attempts, spanning 23 years, and while they showed flashes of menace, they never looked like breaking that duck, and David Martindale's side are now on a run of 13 games without a win as they try to keep a grip on their top-flight place.

Tete Yengi went close for Livingston in 17 minutes after a good move down the right, but sent his low shot trundling past the left post.

Motherwell made him pay for that miss a minute later when Watt fired high into the left corner from about 20 yards, despite Prior getting a hand to the ball, after the midfielder was picked out by Charles-Cook.

Image: Livingston's Mahamadou Sissoho has a shot at goal

Livingston went close in the 51st minute when Susoho's 20-yard piledriver was brilliantly saved past the left post by Ward.

Lewis Smith pulled down Johnny Koutroumbis to hand the home side a penalty in the 59th minute. Stamatelopoulos stepped up and confidently converted.

Image: Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0

Substitute Callum Hendry should have added a third in the 68th minute, but headed over, and Charles-Cook saw a curling effort saved with eight minutes left.

However, Motherwell bagged their third after 88 minutes when Charles-Cook was sent through on the right and he slipped the ball to Longelo to tap in.

Joshua Brenet was sent through on goal deep in stoppage time, but was denied by Ward.