Motherwell vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership.
Fir Park.
Attempt missed. Ewan Wilson (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Moses Ebiye (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan Wilson.
Attempt missed. Shane Blaney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zach Robinson.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross.
Attempt missed. Zach Robinson (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Nightingale with a cross.