Motherwell 1-2 Ross County: Comeback win secures Ross County's Scottish Premiership survival

Second-half goals from veteran midfielders Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne secured Ross County's Scottish Premiership status as they came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.

Sam Foley’s early goal, coupled with a strike by Kilmarnock at Hamilton moments later, put County into second-bottom spot and they were heading for the play-offs at half-time.

However, Vigurs curled in a brilliant equaliser within four minutes of the restart and Gardyne netted 21 minutes into the second half as County got more than the point they needed to guarantee their safety.

The victory secured a major achievement for John Hughes, who took over on December 21 with the Highland side bottom of the table.

The former Hibernian manager was handed a contract until the end of the season and will now hold talks over his future.

Grabbing three wins from their last three league matches will put him in a strong position to earn a long-term deal.

Motherwell – without the injured Allan Campbell ahead of his departure – also had something to play for. They needed at least a point and possibly more to secure seventh spot and the extra prize money that comes with it.

Image: Sam Foley had put Motherwell ahead in the first half

They showed their intent from the start, with Christopher Long making a couple of positive bursts that were stopped illegally. And they took the lead inside seven minutes when Foley bundled home Mark O’Hara’s low cross at the back post.

County twice came close to swift replies. Jordan White volleyed against the bar from 12 yards and Keith Watson saw a header inadvertently blocked on the line by Gardyne.

Stephen Kelly soon fluffed a chance and the visitors, who replaced the injured Carl Tremarco with Charlie Lakin, had to wait until first-half stoppage-time to get another. A good move gave Gardyne the chance to cut in from the left, but he blazed well over.

The Staggies were level soon enough. Former Motherwell midfielder Vigurs rode a tackle and made space to curl the ball into the top corner from 18 yards.

Image: Gardyne scored the winning goal for Ross County as they secured their Scottish Premiership status

Kelly passed up another opportunity before the visitors took the lead after White beat substitute Steven Lawless in a tackle and slipped in Gardyne, who finished calmly as Liam Kelly came out.

Motherwell pushed for an equaliser but could not create any clear chances and they dropped to eighth behind St Mirren on goal difference.

Their first defeat in five matches ended the season on a downer but will not take away from the progress made since Graham Alexander took over in early January with his side level on points with bottom side County.

What the managers said

Image: Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was disappointed with his team's second-half performance

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We took our foot off the pedal and we're not good enough to do that. We've done the job we wanted to do when we came in by staying up but there's a bad taste in my mouth after today.

"But that might be good for me going forward in terms of helping me clarify a few things in my mind.

"I already have quite clear ideas about what to do but there were a couple of players who were on the fence and I'll just have to see (on Monday) where we go with that."

0:43 Ross County boss John Hughes praises his squad as they beat Motherwell to finish in 10th and secure their spot in the Scottish Premiership next season

Ross County manager John Hughes: "Since I came in, we've had a fantastic response. Not every week, which has been my frustration.

"There have been highs and lows, but I have always said that you are beating Celtic and Aberdeen and doing it for a reason, to keep us in the Premiership.

"In the last three games, to do what we did, especially today, with so much at stake, was a big test of character. Especially after going a goal down. We stood up to it and it was two wonderful goals.

"It just shows you how the football gods play it out. You are talking about two guys, two stalwarts of the club in Vigurs and Gardyne.

"The football gods must have been looking down on us and I am grateful.

"But, once again, it was the performance. I knew if the performance was good we had a right good chance."