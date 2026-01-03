 Skip to content

Motherwell vs St Mirren; Scottish Premiership

Motherwell vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

Fir ParkAttendance7,934.

Motherwell 2

  • T Maswanhise (35th minute)
  • E Watt (57th minute)

St Mirren 0

    Motherwell 2-0 St Mirren: Tawanda Maswanhise and Elliot Watt fire The Steelmen up to fourth in Scottish Premiership

    Report as Motherwell move two points behind Rangers and Celtic after win over St Mirren; Goals from Tawanda Maswanhise and Elliot Watt ensured victory

    Saturday 3 January 2026 17:25, UK

    MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 03: Motherwell's Tawanda Maswanhise celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Motherwell and St Mirren at Fir Park, on January 03, 2026, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)
    Image: Tawanda Maswanhise was among the goals as Motherwell beat St Mirren to go fourth in the Scottish Premiership

    Goals from Tawanda Maswanhise and Elliot Watt helped Motherwell extend their excellent run of form with a comfortable 2-0 home win over St Mirren.

    Stephen Robinson's side had come out on top when these teams met in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final in November but Motherwell got their revenge after dominating for much of the contest.

    The victory leaves the Fir Park side in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership table, just two points behind Celtic and Rangers in second and third respectively.

    St Mirren, who barely threatened in attack following an early fruitless flurry, remain down in 10th spot.

    Motherwell made three changes following their midweek victory over Celtic. Maswanhise started following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, as did Stephen Welsh who had been ineligible to play against his parent club. Emmanuel Longelo also featured, with Tom Sparrow, Oscar Priestman and John Koutroumbis all making way.

    St Mirren made two changes following their loss to Rangers. Out went Roland Idowu and Jonah Ayunga, the latter sidelined for up to three months with a hamstring injury, the pair replaced by Conor McMenamin and Dan Nlundulu.

    The visitors started positively but Nlundulu shot well wide from a tight angle in the first real chance of the match. Back came Well and Maswanhise could have made an instant impact on his return but couldn't get his shot beyond Shamal George in the Saints goal.

    Nlundulu then came close at the other end with a well-placed attempt that looked destined for the corner of the net before Calum Ward pushed it around his post for a corner.

    Motherwell were starting to take control by the midway point of the first half and George did well to deny Lukas Fadinger and then Callum Slattery in quick succession.

    The home side finally made the breakthrough 10 minutes before half-time. Elijah Just's through ball sent Maswanhise running clear and he finished well through George's legs.

    Robinson made two substitutions at half-time to try to get Saints back into it but instead the visitors fell further behind after 57 minutes.

    Maswanhise's effort was blocked but the ball came out to Watt who finished into the top corner to leave his side completely in control of the contest.

    St Mirren belatedly showed some life in the closing stages without creating any chances as Motherwell held out to record another impressive victory.

