Nottingham Forest vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Tyler Walker scored Forest's second in the 2-0 win over Leeds at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.

Team news

Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker will be hoping to be involved against Charlton after making a goalscoring contribution last time out. The 23-year-old came off the bench to score a late second in Forest's 2-0 victory over Leeds on Saturday - his first goal since returning from a fruitful loan spell at Lincoln - and he could have earned himself more game time.

New signing Nuno Da Costa could make his Forest debut, while fellow January arrival Adama Diakhaby is pushing for his first start after making three substitute appearances. Samba Sow returned to the starting XI against Leeds following a knee injury and he is likely to keep his place after managing the full 90 minutes.

Charlton will welcome Macauley Bonne back into their squad for the trip. The former Leyton Orient striker has been sidelined since December with a hamstring injury but he is set to take his place on the bench on Tuesday.

Deadline day loan signing Aiden McGeady missed Saturday's defeat at Stoke through illness but could be involved. Erhun Oztumer and Alfie Doughty came off the bench against the Potters and are among those vying for starting spots.

Recent form

Nottingham Forest's automatic promotion hopes received a huge boost at the weekend, when goals from Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker saw them past Leeds at the City Ground. That came a week after a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Birmingham.

Charlton's injury crisis appears to be coming to an end, but though they beat fellow strugglers Barnsley 2-1 on February 1, a 3-1 loss against Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium at the weekend, has left them just four points above the relegation zone.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last seven league games against Charlton (D5 L2), with the last three meetings ending as draws.

This will be Charlton's first away league visit to Nottingham Forest since August 2015, drawing 0-0 under Guy Luzon.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions on Tuesdays (W4 D3) since a 0-1 defeat to Brentford in April 2018.

Only Luton and Barnsley (6) have won fewer away points in the Championship than Charlton this season (10), with the Addicks winless in their last 12 on the road (D3 L9).

Charlton's on-loan winger Aiden McGeady has scored in all three of his Championship appearances against Nottingham Forest, scoring with a different team each time - Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Sunderland.

Prutton vs Thommo: Championship, Super 6 predictions

Forest certainly made themselves heard on Saturday night, both on and off the pitch. The players were tireless and clinical, the fans loud and proud so let's put them firmly in the automatic promotion chat. They've closed the gap on second with a statement victory against a stuttering Leeds and I thoroughly expect the same again on Tuesday night.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Phil Thompson predicts: "Charlton were beaten well by Stoke and are hanging dangerously above the relegation zone. This will be a comfortable home win for Forest." 3-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)