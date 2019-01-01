Nottm Forest 4-2 Leeds: Aitor Karanka's men fight back to beat 10-man Leeds

Nottingham Forest ended their five-game winless run with a 4-2 victory over 10-man Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship to relieve the pressure on boss Aitor Karanka.

Jack Colback pounced on an Adam Forshaw error (5) to give the hosts the lead in a first half which saw Leeds defender Kalvin Phillips shown a straight red card (41).

Substitute Jack Clarke, 18, equalised for Leeds (53) after being introduced at the start of the second half and Ezgjan Alioski then put the visitors ahead from point-blank range (64).

Colback slotted in a dramatic equaliser five minutes later and further goals from Daryl Murphy (72) and substitute Ben Osborn (76) secured an emphatic win for Karanka's side.

The result lifts Forest into seventh place in the table on 39 points, while Leeds' second successive defeat means their lead at the top has been reduced to two points.

What's next?

Nottingham Forest take on Chelsea in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, while Leeds travel to Queens Park Rangers for their cup tie on Sunday.