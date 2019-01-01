Other matches

Tue 1st January

Sky Bet Championship

  • Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
  • 3:00pm Tuesday 1st January
  • The City Ground  

N Forest -

Leeds -

Latest Sky Bet Championship odds HOME 12/5 DRAW 23/10 AWAY 23/20 +155 MORE

Live

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds LIVE!

Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm on New Year's Day.

©2019 Sky UK