Nottingham Forest vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Nottingham Forest midfielder Samba Sow is likely to be fit for the visit of Leeds. The 30-year-old missed last weekend's defeat at Birmingham with a minor knee injury but returned to training this week.

New signing Nuno Da Costa could be in line for his debut after a full week's training following his arrival from Strasbourg, although that would most likely be from the bench. Another new signing Adama Diakhaby could make his first start after two substitute appearances.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will continue to take a patient approach with January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin. The RB Leipzig striker did not feature in last weekend's squad but did play 45 minutes for the U23s in On Monday, although he did pick up a slight knock in the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Gaetano Berardi, who has not played since January 6 because of a calf injury but did make last weekend's squad, got 45 minutes for the U23s as did another January signing Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips completes a three-match ban.

Recent form

Though they are just a handful of points away from the automatic promotion places, Nottingham Forest have been, largely, inconsistent since the turn of the year having drawn 1-1 with Reading, beaten Brentford 1-0 and lost to Birmingham in their last three outings.

Leeds still look shaky in second and it's no surprise, given they have won just one of their last five games in the Championship. They fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Wigan last time out, less than a week after battling back from 2-0 down to beat Millwall 3-2.

What the managers said...

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi: "We just need to focus on our performance. We're playing a good team in front of a sold-out City Ground so we need to concentrate on all of the small details because if we don't, Leeds have the quality and the ability to punish us. They're a dangerous team both at home and away and whether they play Bamford or Augustin up front, we know they will be tough to beat.

"I know Leeds have lost quite a few points in recent matches but I'm not sure whether it is a good time to play them or not. It is always tough to play Leeds because they are such an excellent side but we are all looking forward to playing such a big game in front of a full City Ground."

Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa: "Every match is important. We will play with opponents who are close to us in the table and this has another value. If we add points, it is always going to be important, but it doesn't matter who the opponents are.

"For us, playing away is not something good for us, because if you think it is better to play away from home, it means playing at home is uncomfortable for us and it is not like that. We believe more than ever in ourselves and we wish we could always play at Elland Road because our supporters never damage our team.

"If supporters lose faith in the team, as a team we have to recover the confidence we have lost or don't have now. We need the confidence of the supporters and if we don't deserve this confidence, we need to try and recover it. We won't give up or not trust in ourselves, because we deserve to keep the trust in ourselves.

"There is no doubt we are doing this job, we know perfectly what is the problem and what is the solution to solve these problems."

Talking point: Crunch time for Leeds

Throughout Marcelo Bielsa's management career the fabled 'Bielsa burnout' seems to have scuppered his chances of the consistent silverware one would imagine his all-action approach would command. Its existence has been debated, but it's growing difficult to argue against Leeds suffering a second bout.

As the halfway mark passed last season they began to stutter, eventually losing to Derby in the play-off semi-final at Elland Road in May. They breezed through the first half of this campaign but have won once in the league in 2020 setting up a tense week ahead, where they could slip out of the automatic promotion spots for the first time since November.

Latest highlights

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Wigan. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Wigan.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last seven home league games against Leeds (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in August 2017.

Leeds have only won two of their last 14 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D6 L6), winning both games during 2017.

Nottingham Forest were unbeaten in seven league games before defeat at Birmingham last time out.

Leeds have won two of their last 10 games in all competitions (D3 L5) since winning seven in a row in November/December.

Only 47% of Nottingham Forest's points have come from home matches, the second lowest percentage in the Championship this season ahead of only Bristol City (44 per cent).

Leeds have failed to score in three of their last four league matches, as many times as they had done so in their previous 28 games.

Prutton's prediction

Nottingham Forest missed a real chance last weekend. A goal up at Birmingham and a penalty shortly before half-time to double their lead. Had Lewis Grabban converted you feel that they would have gone on to win the game and move to within a point of Leeds.

Leeds lost themselves at home to Wigan, and it will be interesting to see if Jean-Kevin Augustin is in Marcelo Bielsa's squad on Saturday, as they certainly could have done with his presence in that defeat. I cannot split these two.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)