Nottingham Forest vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has a knee injury and will miss the start of the Sky Bet Championship season against West Brom.

The 27-year-old suffered the problem in training this week and it is not yet clear how long he will be out. Matty Cash could play at right-back. Sabri Lamouchi will take charge of his first competitive game as Reds boss, having replaced Martin O'Neill over the summer.

There has been a big turnover of players at the City Ground since last season and the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Tiago Silva, Yuri Ribeiro, Alfa Semedo, Arijanet Muric, Albert Adomah, Samba Sow and Rafa Mir are in contention to make their debuts.

West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazi will not be involved after undergoing ankle surgery. The Egypt international had the operation last week and it is hoped he will be able to return in mid-September.

Slaven Bilic was appointed Albion head coach in June and while he remains in the market for a forward following the departures of Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle, he has made four new signings. Semi Ajayi, Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore and Romaine Sawyers will all be hoping to make their bows for the Baggies.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last four home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W0 D1 L3) since a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2000-01 season.

West Brom have won one of their last five league matches against Nottingham Forest (W1 D2 L2), a 1-0 away win in August 2009.

Nottingham Forest haven't lost an opening day league match at the City Ground since August 1983, losing 0-1 to Southampton under manager Brian Clough; they are unbeaten in 17 games since then (W11 D6 L0).

This is only the second time in the last nine seasons West Brom are starting a league season away from home - they won their other match of this kind, a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in 2016-17.

All three of Slaven Bilic's previous opening day English league matches have been away from home - he won at Arsenal in 2015-16 but lost at Chelsea in 2016-17 and Man Utd in 2017-18 with West Ham United.

In the 2018-19 Championship season, West Brom gained 27 points from losing positions; only Aston Villa (29) picked up more.

Prutton's prediction

Another season, another new manager at Nottingham Forest! The club legend Martin O'Neill didn't last too long back at the City Ground and it will be interesting to see what Sabri Lamouchi brings to the table.

West Brom have a lot of goals to replace in their team after Dwight Gayle returned to Newcastle following his loan and Jay Rodriguez moved to Burnley. But Slaven Bilic is experienced in England and they should be there or thereabouts again. Score draw for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)