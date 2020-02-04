European round-up: Paris Saint-Germain win; Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig out of DFB-Pokal

Thilo Kehrer also scored for PSG in their win against Nantes

Mauro Icardi rediscovered his scoring touch to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 in Ligue 1 as the French champions continued their march towards the title on Tuesday.

Icardi, who had not scored in his last six competitive games, scored just before the half hour and Thilo Kehrer added another after the break before Moses Simon reduced the arrears for Nantes in the 68th.

Three days after showing his frustration at being substituted in a 5-0 Ligue 1 win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe started alongside Icardi, with Neymar missing the game due to a minor rib injury.

Icardi found the back of the net in the 29th minute, deflecting home an Angel di Maria shot.

Kehrer doubled the lead in the 57th minute, heading in a Di Maria corner for PSG's 100th goal in all competitions this season.

Stevan Jovetic helped Monaco to their first win of 2020

Simon pulled one back by scoring from close range after benefiting from a defensive blunder by Presnel Kimpembe, but PSG were still a cut above as they claimed their 10th win in their last 11 league matches.

PSG moved to 58 points from 23 games and lead second-placed Marseille, who play at St Etienne on Wednesday, by 15 points. Nantes slipped down to 10th on 32 points.

Elsewhere, Monaco won their first Ligue 1 game of the year by beating visiting Angers 1-0 courtesy of a first-half Stevan Jovetic goal.

An early Loic Remy goal also earned fourth-placed Lille a 1-0 home victory against third-placed Rennes.

DFB-Pokal: Dortmund, Leipzig knocked out

Erling Haaland continued his scoring run for Borussia Dortmund, but could not help them to victory

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were both knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the third round even though Dortmund's Erling Haaland kept up his scoring run in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund lost 3-2 to Werder Bremen, a major upset given that Werder are battling against relegation from the Bundesliga while Dortmund are challenging for the title.

Haaland came off the bench at 2-0 down at the start of the second half and went on to score his eighth goal in four games for Dortmund since signing in January. However, Werder soon restored its two-goal lead when Milot Rashica scored.

Dortmund's 17-year-old American Gio Reyna scored his first goal for the club in the 78th minute, and did it in style, beating two defenders before curling a shot from outside the penalty area into the top corner.

Dortmund could have sent the game to extra time, but Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus missed clear-cut chances to score, before Haaland had a header saved in stoppage time.

Werder Bremen caused a shock by beating Borussia Dortmund

Earlier, Filip Kostic scored twice as 2018 cup winner Eintracht Frankfurt beat RB Leipzig 2-1 to claim a place in the German Cup quarter-finals. It was Frankfurt's second win over Leipzig in 11 days.

Leipzig started with top scorer Timo Werner on the bench, and Frankfurt took the lead in the 17th minute when Andre Silva converted a penalty after Marcel Halstenberg handled the ball.

Kostic made it 2-0 for Frankfurt early in the second half after a poor pass in defense by Leipzig.

New signing Dani Olmo scored his first goal for Leipzig in the 68th, but the visitors could not draw level even after bringing Werner on as a substitute. Kostic added another goal deep in stoppage time on the counter-attack.

Also Tuesday, Schalke came back from 2-0 down to beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 after extra time. Fortuna Dusseldorf ended a six-game winless run by beating second-tier Kaiserslautern 5-2.

Copa Del Rey: Soldado sends Granada through

Roberto Soldado scored twice to send Granada into the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey

Roberto Soldado scored a stoppage time penalty to send Granada into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 2-1 win over holders Valencia on Tuesday.

Soldado struck after three minutes to send the Andalusians ahead but his former club levelled through Rodrigo Moreno, who already had a goal ruled out.

Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech made some excellent saves to keep the hosts at bay but with extra time beckoning, Jaume Costa handled in the area and Soldado completed his brace.

Mirandes host Villarreal on Wednesday with Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid welcoming Real Sociedad on Thursday in the other quarter-finals.