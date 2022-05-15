Newcastle United vs Arsenal match preview, team news, stats, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats and how to follow Monday Night Football as Newcastle vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

​​​​​​Ryan Fraser could return to the Newcastle squad for Monday night's Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James' Park.

The Scotland winger has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but is back in training and hopeful of being involved.

Central defender Federico Fernandez is nursing a slight Achilles problem and midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Gunners old boy Joe Willock (knee) will not play again this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Rob Holding due to suspension following the centre-back's dismissal in the 3-0 north London derby defeat at Tottenham on Thursday.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will make a late call on Ben White, who was an unused substitute at Spurs after a spell out with a hamstring injury, as well as fellow defender Gabriel, nursing a thigh knock.

Thomas Partey (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Opta stats...

Newcastle have lost 33 Premier League games against Arsenal, more than they have against any side in the competition.

Arsenal have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at St James' Park in April 2018.

Arsenal have lost their final away league game in just one of the last 11 seasons (W7 D3), going down 1-0 at Aston Villa in 2019-20.

After a run of six consecutive home league wins, Newcastle lost last time out at St James' Park 1-0 against Liverpool. Only once this season have they lost consecutive home league games (October), while five of their last eight home league defeats have been against London sides.

Newcastle United

Arsenal Monday 16th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

How to follow: Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog, including in-game clips. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.