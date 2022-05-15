Newcastle United vs Arsenal match preview, team news, stats, kick-off time and how to follow

Newcastle United vs Arsenal. Premier League.
St James' Park, Newcastle.
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 8pm; Match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle
Sunday 15 May 2022 20:00, UK
Team news, stats and how to follow Monday Night Football as Newcastle vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.
Ryan Fraser could return to the Newcastle squad for Monday night's Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James' Park.
The Scotland winger has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but is back in training and hopeful of being involved.
Central defender Federico Fernandez is nursing a slight Achilles problem and midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Gunners old boy Joe Willock (knee) will not play again this season.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Rob Holding due to suspension following the centre-back's dismissal in the 3-0 north London derby defeat at Tottenham on Thursday.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will make a late call on Ben White, who was an unused substitute at Spurs after a spell out with a hamstring injury, as well as fellow defender Gabriel, nursing a thigh knock.
Thomas Partey (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) will miss the rest of the season.
How to follow: Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog, including in-game clips. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.