Newcastle United vs Barcelona. UEFA Champions League.
St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance52,084.
Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona: Marcus Rashford scores twice to issue reminder of goalscoring prowess in Barca's Champions League win
Match report as Marcus Rashford scored two exquisite goals to give Barcelona a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener; Newcastle were punished for a series of missed chances, landing more shots on target but only managing to convert a consolation late on via Anthony Gordon
Thursday 18 September 2025 23:31, UK
Newcastle were punished for a series of missed chances as Manchester United-loanee Marcus Rashford scored his first goals in Barcelona colours to secure a 2-1 win at St James' Park.
On an occasion befitting of a Champions League opener, Eddie Howe's side generated better chances and a sustained threat, but it was Rashford - the first Englishman since 1989 to score in Europe for Barcelona - who was decisive.
Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes were both guilty of wastefulness, failing to convert any of Anthony Elanga's numerous deliveries, before 'motivated' Rashford stole the show with two strikes - nine minutes apart - of stunning quality to issue a timely reminder of his worth and Barcelona's European credentials.
"I'm full of excitement," the 27-year-old told TNT Sports. "I'm very motivated, determined. And the quality we have in the team, that excites me."
A precision header from Jules Kounde's cross was followed up by a rasping hit from range, dipping and swerving and finding the net off the underside of the crossbar - with England boss Thomas Tuchel also in attendance to witness a Rashford masterclass first hand.
It was something of a statement from a striker so readily questioned on his ability to produce big moments at United. The marksman enjoyed an electric second half, scoring twice from an xG value of just 0.37, and although Gordon finally converted Newcastle's momentum into a consolation goal late on, it was not enough to rescue a point.
In just 90 minutes, Rashford has scored as many goals against Premier League opposition than Manchester United's entire squad have managed all season.
Rashford a cut above
Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:
The narrative surrounding Marcus Rashford has been messy over the past 12 months. He rather engineered his own exit from Manchester United, speaking publicly about his desire to explore other opportunities before being sent out on loan to Aston Villa.
There were glimpses of his pedigree during that move but nothing to convince Man Utd he was worthy of a second chance. Besides, it was clear Ruben Amorim did not fancy Rashford in his favoured - but so obviously flawed - formation.
What he demonstrated on a feverish night at St James' Park, however, is he remains a player for the big occasion. The best of Rashford has been far too infrequent. Much lesser seen in his final days in Manchester. But Spain clearly suits him.
He called his Catalonian adventure "refreshing" and "exciting" post-match. He played with a freedom that epitomised the sentiment of both.
Rashford enjoying 'amazing' experience
Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford speaking on TNT Sports:
"I'm learning a lot, it's a new style of football. But it's making me a better player. Honestly, it's an amazing experience. I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it's amazing football.
"The first half was cagey, we tried to dominate and did in spells. There was a split second where I could spot a gap, I could see the far post and gave it a bit of lift, I aimed high and I knew when I caught it, it would take something for the goalkeeper to stop it.
"I'm motivated, determined, the quality here is exciting. The team is so young, it's refreshing. We know how tough the competition is so this year it's about improving and trying to go one step more."
Flick praises Rashford's individuality
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick speaking on Marcus Rashford:
"I expected that, but I'm really happy for him. He did not have an easy last few years, I've followed him since he played football and I was always like: 'what kind of player is he'? He showed it in training. For me, it's the next step. The confidence he's got from these two gaols, maybe he can make the next step.
"For a striker, it's important to score goals. Sometimes he created a lot of chances in the first half, but to finish that's an important thing. He did that today and we love that he did it in this way."
Howe disappointed with quality
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe speaking on TNT Sports:
"Disappointed. We were really in the game - we were never out of it - we had the chances to score in the first half. It was a whole-hearted, gutsy display from us. We just lacked the quality at the end of it.
"We always deliver high-octane football. The chances were there in that first half, against teams like this there's not too many, and that's what's going to happen.
"We can do better with both of the goals we conceded. The first one was disappointing he was allowed the cross. The second one was an unbelievable finish."