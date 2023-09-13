 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Newcastle United vs Brentford. Premier League.

St James' Park, Newcastle.

Newcastle United 0

    Brentford 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Newcastle vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League: team news, free match highlights, live on Sky Sports

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Get Sky Sports

      Football

      How to watch US Open, NFL and more this week