Burn: Champions League won't be a distractionSpeaking to Sky Sports this week, Newcastle defender Dan Burn has insisted the Magpies' players are fully focused on their Premier League clash with Brentford, despite the start of their Champions League campaign looming. Newcastle go to AC Milan on Tuesday but will first look to end a run of three straight defeats in the top flight on Saturday Night Football live on Sky Sports. Burn compared the big Champions League nights to last season's Carabao Cup final and says Newcastle will have learnt from that experience of playing Premier League games before a major match. "Everyone is excited for the Champions League game but our sole focus is on Brentford," said Burn. "Results leading up to the cup final weren’t that great and we need to learn from that. We can’t lose out on points because we lose focus."There is constant excitement around the city. Every game you can feel the energy of the crowd and all anyone talks to us about is the Champions League. "I can understand why but we need to make sure we don’t get too caught up in that and prepare for this game."Burn also insists Newcastle are still on course for another good season, despite a mixed start - and relish the opportunity to prove their critics wrong. "I don’t think anything that’s happened has knocked confidence at all," he said. "We believe in the philosophy the gaffer’s got, we recruited well in the summer and have a squad to deal with all those games and it’s exciting. "I always feel better when I have to prove someone wrong. Newcastle in general, we’re a working class city and we like to prove people wrong."