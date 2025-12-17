Newcastle 2-1 Fulham: Lewis Miley's stoppage-time header sends holders into Carabao Cup semi-finals

Newcastle United teenager Lewis Miley's stoppage-time header sealed a 2-1 win over Fulham to send the holders into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The 19-year-old local lad played out of position, filling in at right-back amid a raft of injuries, but was in just the right place to head in substitute Sandro Tonali's corner in the 92nd minute to spark wild scenes at St James' Park.

Newcastle have now won nine consecutive Carabao Cup games in regulation time, the longest run in the competition since Liverpool in 1995, and keep a grip on the trophy that ended the club's 70-year silverware drought last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On his first start for the club, Yoane Wissa opened his Newcastle account 10 minutes into their Carabao Cup clash with Fulham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sasa Lukic equalises for Fulham in their Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle after he meets a fantastic cross from Antonee Robinson with a header

St James' Park was nervous for much of the game after Sunday's disastrous derby defeat at Sunderland but the anxiety was momentarily lifted by Yoane Wissa opening his Newcastle account just 10 minutes into his first start with a tap-in from close-range.

However, Fulham hit back quickly, equalising six minutes later through Sasa Lukic to unsettle Newcastle, who left the midfielder completely unmarked in the box to header in from Antonee Robinson's cross.

Penalties loomed as Fulham's deputy goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte produced a fine save to deny Miley in stoppage time only for the Newcastle academy graduate to glance in a header from the resulting corner and put his side into the semi-finals.