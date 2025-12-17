Newcastle United vs Fulham; Carabao Cup Quarter-Final
Newcastle United vs Fulham. Carabao Cup Quarter-Final.
St James' Park, NewcastleAttendance51,301.
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham: Lewis Miley's stoppage-time header sends holders into Carabao Cup semi-finals
Report and highlights as holders Newcastle United advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after beating Fulham with another late goal at St James' Park
Wednesday 17 December 2025 22:35, UK
Newcastle United teenager Lewis Miley's stoppage-time header sealed a 2-1 win over Fulham to send the holders into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The 19-year-old local lad played out of position, filling in at right-back amid a raft of injuries, but was in just the right place to head in substitute Sandro Tonali's corner in the 92nd minute to spark wild scenes at St James' Park.
Newcastle have now won nine consecutive Carabao Cup games in regulation time, the longest run in the competition since Liverpool in 1995, and keep a grip on the trophy that ended the club's 70-year silverware drought last season.
- As it happened | Teams | Stats
- Carabao Cup fixtures and results
- Got Sky? Watch Carabao Cup on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract 📺
St James' Park was nervous for much of the game after Sunday's disastrous derby defeat at Sunderland but the anxiety was momentarily lifted by Yoane Wissa opening his Newcastle account just 10 minutes into his first start with a tap-in from close-range.
However, Fulham hit back quickly, equalising six minutes later through Sasa Lukic to unsettle Newcastle, who left the midfielder completely unmarked in the box to header in from Antonee Robinson's cross.
Penalties loomed as Fulham's deputy goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte produced a fine save to deny Miley in stoppage time only for the Newcastle academy graduate to glance in a header from the resulting corner and put his side into the semi-finals.