Newcastle 0-2 Man City: Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki hand Pep Guardiola's side Carabao Cup semi-final advantage

Antoine Semenyo scored again for Manchester City as his new club took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle - but was controversially denied another goal by VAR.

Semenyo's opener, teed up by expertly by Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva, was swiftly followed by a clever finish from a corner, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to be sent to the pitchside monitor to review a "subjective offside" call concerning Erling Haaland.

There was no doubt the City striker was marginally ahead of the last defender, but as well as the offside, the dispute was over his interference with play as he grappled with Malick Thiaw close to the line. VAR deemed Haaland to be impeding, and eventually Kavanagh agreed.

The entire episode took the best part of six minutes. "We can all agree VAR is bad for everyone. It's not enhanced our game," said Jamie Redknapp. "It's just a matter of opinion. Those six minutes bored us silly."

Slick Semenyo Antoine Semenyo became the first player to score in both of his first two appearances for Manchester City in all competitions since Emmanuel Adebayor in August 2009.

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton was critical of the decision from St James' Park: "I find that incredible. Thiaw was never going to react to that. It's a sheer guess from the referee. Newcastle have gotten away with one." The incident irked Pep Guardiola, too, who was as frustrated by the time it took as he was the outcome.

Just before, Yoane Wissa had an effort clawed away by goalkeeper James Trafford to add to a glaring miss in the first half, while Bruno Guimaraes thundered against the woodwork. All four of the big chances the hosts generated were squandered.

City are actually the only side to prevent Newcastle scoring at home all season and added a second late on as two substitutes, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki, combined and the latter swept past Nick Pope.

The return leg takes place next month and it's Pep Guardiola's side who hold the advantage - Newcastle haven't won at the Etihad since 2014, back when Alan Pardew was manager.

'VAR wasn't introduced to re-referee games'

Sky Sports' Micah Richards on Semenyo's disallowed goal:

"I understand the process but VAR wasn't brought in for this. This was anti-goal, which they said they weren't going to do.

"If you look at Thiaw and Haaland, they both have hold of each other. They are both going at it.

"While the decision may be technically right, I don't think goals should be ruled out for this."

Guardiola airs VAR grievance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola:

On Haaland and Semenyo's relationship: "They were not completely connected. We play a bit more passes for them and they were not ready. In the second half they were much more connected."

On the disallowed goal: "It's ok. We know how it works and that will make us stronger. It's always about that. In that situation it's how we react and compete. Take a look at the game here [in the Premier League], it's two unbelievable penalties and no intervention. In the league game here, 60 minutes and 20 minutes, take a look.

"Nine minutes extra means it takes time for the VAR to take a decision, and it should be the referee to do it.

"The big teams overcome these situations. Not because we won, no, no. It's part of the game, we have to do it better."

When asked if the decision could still have an impact, he added: "That's not the point. Newcastle could score goals too.

"It's about VAR taking nine minutes to disallow a goal and why they didn't even say anything about the two insane penalties at 0-0 in Newcastle."

Semenyo praises 'perfect' Man City environment

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo:

"The whole environment here is perfect. Everyone is confident and wanting achieve the best. I have come into that and they helped with my confidence and made me feel welcome.

"It's been a lot but I have enjoyed it so far. I am picking things up very quickly and enjoying it.

"I am just taking the confidence I had from Bournemouth here and playing with a smile on my face. I am enjoying every moment."

'Cherki has been the signing of the season'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"You never know how players like this will adjust to the Premier League. Cherki has shown he can do it with the ball and without it. You want to watch players light the stadium up. He's been an unbelievable signing.

The signing of the season for me. I love to watch mavericks play football. He makes the ball talk, like it's his friend."