Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham: Carabao Cup holders beat Spurs to reach quarter-finals

Newcastle remain on course to retain the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 home win over Tottenham moved them into the quarter-finals.

The holders have been drawn in the last eight at home against Fulham, whom they beat last weekend 2-1 in the Premier League at St James' Park

Newcastle are looking forward to a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup quarter-final after headers from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade inflicted Tottenham's first away defeat of the season in all competitions.

Team news Holders Newcastle made eight changes from Saturday’s win over Fulham, with defenders Dan Burn and Malick Thiaw, and striker Nick Woltemade the three to keep their places.

Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes all came in.

Tottenham made four changes from Sunday's win at Everton as goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Pape Sarr, and striker Richarlison started.

Micky van de Ven, Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani were benched, while Guglielmo Vicario was left out.

Newcastle made a fast start and deservedly went ahead as Schar, one of eight changes from Saturday's home win over Fulham, headed in from a 24th-minute corner.

But Spurs were unhappy with the referee for the opener as they felt Djed Spence was not given enough time to take his position in the box after putting his boot back on after losing it in the build-up to the corner.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank told Sky Sports that he felt referee Chris Kavanagh made a "mistake" in not allowing Spence time to get back and mark his man, Schar.

Harvey Barnes nearly doubled Newcastle's lead in the 41st minute as he hit the bar from close range - and was nearly punished for his miss in first-half stoppage time, but Richarlison headed straight at Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

It was a frustrating evening for Spurs' striker as he struggled in front of goal and was shown up by his opposite number, Woltemade, who doubled the home side's lead five minutes into the second half.

Newcastle's club-record signing took full advantage of Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky's misjudgement at Joe Willock's cross to nod home for a sixth goal in nine starts.

Tottenham pushed for a route back into the game, but ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was in fine form as he made a great save to deny Pape Sarr's powerful curling effort inside the box.

Tottenham's Newcastle hoodoo continues with Eddie Howe's side having now won six of their last seven games against the north London club in all competitions.

Newcastle will aim to make it three straight wins as they visit West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, while Spurs will look to bounce back at home to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, also live on Sky Sports.

Howe praises Woltemade impact

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports on Woltemade:

"I think he's come in very open, very open to new ideas, very open to delivering what we need him to do, so he's absorbed all the information we've given him, and he's been very good tactically. That has then enabled us to play in the way that we want to.

"Then I think once you get that framework, then you can develop his skills, and he's got unique one. He's got a very strong game.

"Great to see him score today because all strikers need that confidence and that will do him his confidence to get another lift."

On the defence of the Carabao Cup: "It means everything. We're trying to take it slowly, small steps.

"We're into the quarter finals, which I think is a big hurdle for us. We're now entering the latter stage of the competition.

"We know what it is like and those experiences throughout the last three years will serve us well hopefully."

Frank 'happy' with performance as he blames 'mistakes' for goals

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank speaking to Sky Sports:

"The performance, in many ways, I'm very happy with. It's a very difficult away ground and we created a lot of good opportunities.

"I think it's one of our better performances in the season, so that performance I'm very happy with. I think the mentality was great from the players.

"We conceded two goals from mistakes. The first is a mistake from Chris (Kavanagh), the ref, because he didn't allow Djed (Spence) time to come back in, which he clearly should've done. And on top of that, Djed is supposed to mark Schar, who scored.

"The second, unfortunately, was a mistake from Tony (Antonin Kinsky)."

On Schar's opener: "It was completely common sense [to allow Spence time to recover].

"It's not the 88th minute. Djed's coming back to a position; he's not doing anything on purpose. He needs to do his shoe laces - clearly it had come off the boot, so that's just my little feeling."

Analysis: Richarlison's struggles continue

This was a night to forget for Richarlison.

Dropped for Sunday's win at Everton, the Brazilian was handed the chance to regain his place - but he did not take it.

The first half saw him waste three chances as he mistimed his run for Lucas Bergvall's cross, failed to make a connection on Brennan Johnson's low ball and then headed straight at Ramsdale.

It led to Sky Sports' Jobi McAnuff saying of Richarlison at half-time: "He seems to be in a place where everything is going against him".

And it certainly stayed that way in the second half, with Richarlison's poor play up front leading to Woltemade's goal.

The Brazilian found himself in a good position on the edge of the Newcastle box but was easily snuffed out, and just 35 seconds later, Woltemade was heading into Spurs' net.

The 28-year-old could not redeem himself as Ramsdale denied him at the near post, and he was taken off in the 78th minute after failing to score with his four shots.

His early-season promise has now fully evaporated, with the £60m-man without a goal in his last eight appearances in all competitions.

And on the evidence at St James' Park, Richarlison will be back to starting on the bench for this weekend's London derby against Chelsea.

