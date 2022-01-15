Newcastle 1-1 Watford: Late Joao Pedro equaliser punishes Magpies as points shared in Premier League basement battle

Joao Pedro's equaliser saw Newcastle once again punished for conceding late goals as Watford snatched a 1-1 draw and avoided dropping into the bottom three.

The 20-year-old popped up in the 88th minute to nod home from a fine Kiko Femenia cross - the Magpies have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

This 'relegation six-pointer' brought a thoroughly entertaining first half - aided by the pumped-up Toon Army - but it did end without a shot on target.

Newcastle struggling to hold a lead Newcastle have scored the first goal in 10 different Premier League games this season, but have only gone on to win one of those (D6 L3).

Joelinton should have twice fired Newcastle ahead too. Both chances came from corners with Kieran Trippier joining Ryan Fraser on set-piece duty. Joelinton firstly flicked the ball onto the underside of the crossbar, before firing wide as Fraser sent in a lovely curling ball to the back post.

Newcastle deservedly made the breakthrough less than five minutes after the break. Jeremy Ngakia had done brilliantly well to keep Saint-Maximin quiet in the first half, but a poor moment of control allowed the Newcastle midfielder through.

Image: Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after opening the scoring in the second half

Saint-Maximin came off the better as the pair tussled for the ball, driving into the area. He dinked past Watford debutant Samir before firing a low, hard effort into the bottom corner to give Newcastle a vital lead (49). However, this turned out to be the hosts' only shot on target of the entire 90 minutes.

The goal seemed to galvanise Watford, who were looking to end a run of six successive Premier League defeats, and had their best chances of the game as the clock ticked past the hour mark.

Team news Newcastle made three changes from their 1-0 defeat to Cambridge in the FA Cup. Chris Wood made his debut with Kieran Trippier also making his first Premier League start. Wood cames in alongside Paul Dummett and Jamal Lascelles, replacing Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy.

Watford added debutants Samir, Edo Kayembe and Hassane Kamara to their starting XI, making significant changes from the side that lost to Leicester in the FA Cup. Only Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart and Moussa Sissoko kept their spots, with Ben Foster and Emmanuel Dennis back into the XI. Fellow injury returnees Kiko Femenia and Christian Kabasele make the bench.

Joao Pedro saw an effort loop into Martin Dubravka's hands. Then, it was the battle of the birthday boys as Joshua King - celebrating his 30th - drove into the area. However, Dubravka - 33 - was out to smother the eventual shot.

Moussa Sissoko almost came back to haunt his former club, having spent three years at Newcastle. It followed another good break from Watford, Emmanuel Dennis riding a few challenges, before laying the ball off for Sissoko on his right. However, despite an impressive run of his own, the Hornets captain curled his effort past the far corner.

But Watford nabbed their deserved equaliser thanks to Joao Pedro's header, keeping the Hornets just above the drop zone by a point after Norwich's 2-1 win against Everton.

There were loud boos from the Newcastle fans at full-time, with some leaving after Watford's leveller, as the Magpies sit in 19th place on 12 points.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Trippier (7), Lascelles (7), Schar (7), Dummett (7), Shelvey (7), Joelinton (6), Longstaff (6), Fraser (7), Saint-Maximin (6), Wood (6).



Subs used: Murphy (6), Almiron (n/a).



Watford: Foster (6), Ngakia (6), Cathcart (6), Samir (7), Kamara (7), Kucka (7), Sissoko (6), Kayembe (6), Dennis (7), King (7), Joao Pedro (8).



Subs used: Femenia (7), Cleverley (n/a), Hernandez (n/a).



Man of the match: Joao Pedro.

Merson: Newcastle looked nervy after their goal

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson:

"At one stage, everything was great, the fans were singing, the atmosphere was great, they were 1-0 up and it looked like they were going to go on and win the game.

"Saint-Maximin took a knock to the ankle, he carried on for another 10 minutes then they bought Almiron on for him - then the game changed. Femenia kept taking him the other way, he played and one-two and Watford got back in the game.

"Then the fans started booing at the end. Newcastle just didn't capitalise when they were 1-0 up. They got nervy, couldn't put four passes together - or even three passes - and in the end, I thought Watford deserved the draw.

"When Newcastle got the goal and they started sitting back, the game started to stretch out. Fair play to Watford. That's why I think they'll stay up, they've got pace… when the game opens up, they've got players who will make things happen and hurt teams.

"Along the way, before the end of the season, they will have another big result in them where they win a game. They've got a massive game on Friday night when they play Norwich at home... If Watford win, they could spreadeagle and I say that because five points could be a lot of points."

How did Chris Wood perform on his debut?

Image: Chris Wood made his debut for Newcastle after a £25m move from Burnley

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"It was a game of two halves for Wood, and it was no surprise that he took up that central striker role that Callum Wilson had regularly occupied before his injury.

"Fraser sent in some nice balls from the right with other contributions on the opposition side from Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, but Wood could never quite find that final touch.

"However, he ranked top of the Newcastle squad in the first half for shots (3), shots inside the box (3) and touches in the opposition box (6).

"Watford seemed to figure that out too and marked him out of the game after the break. Wood had not further shots and only added one further touch in the opposition box.

"It was a further reflection of Newcastle's second-half performance as they allowed Watford back into the game, but there is time yet for Wood to make the mark he was intended to when he signed his contract earlier this week."

Man of the match - Joao Pedro

It was an impressive performance from the 20-year-old. He topped the charts in the game for shots (6), shots on target (3) and shots inside the box (4). The Brazilian took his goal incredibly well and it could prove vital in the upcoming relegation battle.

Opta stats - Watford battle back for vital draw

Watford remain the only side in England's top four tiers without a league clean sheet this season. The Hornets have conceded in each of their last 29 Premier League matches since a 3-0 win against Liverpool in February 2020.

All five of Allan Saint-Maximin's Premier League goals for Newcastle this season have come in home games - no player has scored more in the competition this term without netting away from home.

Kiko Femenía has three assists for Watford in the Premier League this season, more than he'd provided in his first 80 appearances for the Hornets in the competition (2).

What's next?

Live FNF Friday 21st January 7:00pm

Newcastle are back in Premier League action next Saturday when they travel to Leeds; kick-off 3pm. Watford have two huge Premier League games against the other teams in the bottom three along with Newcastle.

They will travel to Burnley on Tuesday evening before taking on Norwich live on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.