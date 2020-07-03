Newcastle United vs West Ham United preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.15pm).

Team news

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff is a major doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham.

The midfielder suffered a muscle injury during the 4-1 midweek win at Bournemouth and is unlikely to make the squad as head coach Steve Bruce assesses a series of wounded troops.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has an ankle problem, while striker Joelinton is nursing a sore calf ahead of a game in which the Magpies will attempt to extend their unbeaten league run to six games.

Felipe Anderson has been added to West Ham's injury list. The Brazilian midfielder suffered a hamstring tweak in the warm-up prior to Wednesday's win over Chelsea.

Sebastien Haller, Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku, who all missed out in midweek, are all making progress and will be assessed.

Charlie's prediction

Things are starting to turn again with West Ham. They showed tremendous character and their response to the VAR howler was great. They scored goals. Mark Noble has often been at the centre of this but he was not on the pitch.

Tomas Soucek has done well since he has come into the fold but Andriy Yarmolenko has the pace and movement that causes problems. West Ham have missed him. Michail Antonio is their best option up front though - he has pace, power, great enthusiasm, and people who can support from midfield too. All of a sudden things are changing.

Newcastle are playing with freedom and a smile on their faces - they are looking dangerous too. Until things calm down, they could and should offer Steve Bruce another contract. Andy Carroll could start against his former club. Joelinton continues to struggle despite getting his goal the other week, while Jonjo Shelvey played well and Miguel Almiron contributed off the bench too.

A bit of fight in West Ham might cause Newcastle problems though, as it did against Chelsea. West Ham may have started to believe that they are not a bad side once they get going. They just need to get better defensively, but their grit and determination will get them over the line in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

