Newcastle 1-1 Wolves: Jonny capitalises on Martin Dubravka mistake to earn visitors a point

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Jonny took advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to earn Wolves a point from a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Magpies 'keeper palmed a Matt Doherty cross straight into the path of Jonny with 17 minutes remaining and he made no mistake to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles' opener.

Newcastle's skipper powered the hosts into the lead with an excellent header on 37 minutes, while Sean Longstaff was sent off for a high tackle on Ruben Neves in the 82nd minute, with Wolves then failing to capitalise on their extra man in the closing stages.

The draw means Wolves move up to 11th spot in the Premier League, while Newcastle remain one place above the relegation zone.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka 5, Yedlin 6, Clark 6, Lascelles 7, Fernandez 7, Willems 6, Sean Longstaff 5, Matty Longstaff 6, Miguel Almiron 6, Saint-Maximin 6, Joelinton 5.



Subs: Shelvey N/A, Gayle N/A, Atsu N/A



Wolves: Rui Patricio 6, Doherty 8, Coady 6, Saiss 6, Traore 8, Moutinho 6, Neves 6, Dendoncker 6, Jonny 7, Jota 6, Jimenez 6



Subs: Neto 6, Vinagre N/A



Man of the match: Traore

How Wolves fought back

In a particularly dull first 30 minutes, neither goalkeeper was tested and Joao Moutinho's effort from the edge of the box in the second minute was the only shot on target.

But Newcastle came to life in the final 15 minutes of the half and should have been ahead before Lascelles gave them the lead.

Matty Longstaff clipped a perfectly-weighted ball over the top for Miguel Almiron, who took the ball down and could only poke it into the side-netting as Rui Patricio narrowed the angle down.

The goal came just three minutes later, though, and if the scorer was unlikely, the architect was even more so. Diogo Jota gave the ball away as Wolves failed to clear a corner and Sean Longstaff's first cross was headed clear.

Team news Steve Bruce made just once change to the side that lost narrowly at Chelsea last weekend, with the injured Schar dropping out and Fernandez coming in for his first Premier League start of the season. For Wolves, there were five changes to the side that won at Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night and three to the team that drew with Southampton last weekend. Out went the injured duo of Bennett and Boly, as well as Cutrone, and in came Saiss, Doherty and Jota.

Centre-back Federico Fernandez picked the ball up on the right and clipped in a perfect ball to the front post, where Lascelles made no mistake with a thumping header.

Wolves changed shape at the break and pushed Adama Traore further forward, which caused Newcastle's defence plenty of headaches.

Jota passed up the first opportunity, heading over from six yards out after neat football down the right between Doherty and Traore. He then fired straight at Dubravka after beating three men on a jinking run into the box.

Wolves did get the equaliser on 73 minutes and it was not a goal the Slovak stopper will want to see again. At full stretch, Dubravka could only palm Doherty's cross into the path of Jonny, who took it first time and fired into the bottom corner.

Sean Longstaff is shown a red card for his tackle on Ruben Neves

Jetro Willems flashed a low shot wide shortly after, before Sean Longstaff caught Neves on the shin with a high tackle and was shown a red card by Kevin Friend.

In the third minute of stoppage-time, Doherty could only glance a header inches wide of the back post after Raul Jimenez dug out a cross from the byline.

Opta stats

Newcastle have not scored more than once in any of their last 10 Premier League games, their longest such run since April 2015 under John Carver.

Wolves have scored in each of their last nine Premier League games, their joint-longest scoring run in the competition.

Sean Longstaff is the 53rd different Newcastle player to pick up a red card in the Premier League, with only Everton (57) seeing more players sent off in the competition.

Steve Bruce has seen one of his players sent off on 53 occasions in the Premier League, with only Arsene Wenger seeing his charges pick up more in the competition (78).

Wolves have conceded four headed goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most along with Norwich.

Each of Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles' six Premier League goals have been headers; only Dean Richards, Craig Short and Curtis Davies (all seven) have scored more goals in the competition with 100 per cent of them coming via their head.

Jamaal Lascelles' opener for Newcastle was his first Premier League goal in 634 days with Federico Fernandez assisting his first goal in the competition in 407 days.

Wolves wing-back Jonny scored his first away goal in top-flight football in his 112th such game on the road.

Man of the match - Adama Traore

Nuno Espirito Santo moved Traore further forward after half-time and it made all the difference. He beat Willems on numerous occasions and used the ball intelligently, combining with Doherty regularly to cause Newcastle problems.

Although he did not get the assist or goal, he was a constant thorn in Newcastle's side. Doherty can also feel unlucky to have missed out on the award.

What's next?

Newcastle travel to West Ham next Saturday afternoon, while Wolves have a local derby in the Carabao Cup as they visit Aston Villa, before a trip to Arsenal next Saturday.