Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Newport County AFC vs Newcastle United. Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Rodney Parade.

Newport County AFC 1

  • T Abrahams (5th minute)

Newcastle United 1

  • J Shelvey (87th minute)

Newcastle United win 5-4 on penalties.

Latest Carabao Cup Odds

Newport 1-1 Newcastle (4-5 on pens): Jonjo Shelvey stunner helps Magpies avoid upset

Report and free highlights as Shelvey sparks late Newcastle rescue act after Tristan Abrahams put Newport ahead in Carabao Cup fourth-round tie

Jack Wilkinson
Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 30 September 2020 20:24, UK

Newport v Newcastle 4:18
Highlights from the Carabao Cup fourth round as Newcastle travelled to Newport County

Newcastle United escaped Carabao Cup embarrassment at Newport by the skin of their teeth as Jonjo Shelvey's late strike and a 5-4 penalty shootout victory sent them through to the quarter-finals.

Newport were three minutes away from adding Newcastle to their long list of cup scalps, with the League two side hanging on to their fifth-minute lead given to them after goalkeeper Mark Gillespie's error handed Tristan Abrahams a bizarre opener.

But a stunning long-range strike from Shelvey spared Newcastle blushes as a 1-1 draw sent the tie to penalties, where Brandon Cooper blazed the decisive spot-kick over to send Steve Bruce's men through.

Player ratings

Newport: Townsend (8), Cooper (7), Dolan (7), Demetriou (7), Shephard (7), Bennett (7), Sheehan (6), Twine (8), Haynes (6), Abrahams (6), Amond (6).

Subs: Willmott (n/a), Collins (n/a), Taylor (n/a).

Newcastle: Gillespie (5), Manquillo (5), Krafth (6), Fernandes (6), Lewis (6), Shelvey (7), S Longstaff (6), Murphy (6), Almiron (5), Fraser (6), Carroll (5).

Subs: Joelinton (5), Wilson (6), Schar (6)

Man of the Match: Nick Townsend.

How Newcastle escaped Newport shock

Tristan Abrahams celebrates scoring for Newport against Newcastle
Image: Tristan Abrahams celebrates after opening the scoring for Newport

Having defeated Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in recent years, Newport were on the trail of another cup shock inside five minutes at Rodney Parade.

Scott Twine's dipping 30-yard effort struck the crossbar and in-from striker Abrahams reacted first to the rebound, forcing a horror moment from Magpies goalkeeper Gillespie who could only parry the shot into his own net.

Trending

With a lead to defend, Newport produced a robust defensive display to frustrate Newcastle's attempts to get back into the tie, with goalkeeper Nick Townsend denying two Jacob Murphy strikes in quick succession before Shelvey's miscued shot on the swivel was kept out.

As the half wore on, Newport pushed for a second, with Scot Bennett whistling a shot past the angle of post and bar before cup-specialist Padraig Amond flashed a shot inches over the bar as half-time approached.

Also See:

Team news

  • Padraig Amond and Scot Bennett returned as Newport made two changes from the win at Bolton.
  • Newcastle made seven changes from the draw at Spurs, with Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron retaining their places.

Mickey Demetriou blocked a Murphy volley within seconds of the restart before Townsend raced off his line to thwart Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron attempts in quick succession, after a long ball over the top opened up the Newport defence.

Bruce introduced Callum Wilson and Joelinton on 65 minutes and Newcastle continued to apply pressure as Newport legs began to tire.

Jonjo Shelvey equalises for Newcastle against Newport
Image: Shelvey curls home his equaliser for the Magpies

A backs-to-the-wall defensive effort from the hosts looked set to frustrated Newcastle, as a brilliant last-gasp challenge from Cooper denied Fraser.

But Newcastle finally made the breakthrough with three minutes remaining when Shelvey found the top corner from 18 yards with an exquisite curled effort.

It was advantage Newport early on in the shootout as Townsend saved from Joelinton, but Gillespie's save from substitute Ryan Taylor and Cooper's wild effort handed the victory to the Magpies.

What the managers said…

Newport manager Michael Flynn: "It's a tough way to lose but I'm proud of my team, I thought the boys were absolutely superb.

"But one bit of magic levelled the tie and that happens when you give Premier League players that amount of space."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "They're a decent football side. They threw everything at us especially in the last 10-15 minutes.

"We had, I don't know, 27 attempts, 10 on target - but until you get a goal it's always in the balance. They got one after five minutes and it gave them a bit more belief than they had."

What's next?

Newcastle United
Burnley

Saturday 3rd October 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Newport host Mansfield Town in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday at 3pm, before Newcastle host Burnley on Saturday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue