Chloe Kelly: Arsenal and England Lioness on finding happiness after darkest of times

From a dramatic Transfer Deadline Day in January to success with England and Arsenal, 2025 has been a year of contrasts for Chloe Kelly, writes Anton Toloui...

The determined, skillful and game-winning winger was one of the faces of the summer after helping Arsenal to Champions League glory and scoring the crucial penalty in England's Euros success.

But the year started with Kelly questioning her future in the sport after falling out of favour at Manchester City and falling out with key figures at the club.

"It was definitely a dark time for me," Kelly admits when talking about potentially stepping away from football at the end of January.

"In dark times you learn a lot about yourself and a lot about others. I learned how strong I am mentally.

"That makes me so grateful for the position I'm in today. When I step onto the field it puts a smile on my face knowing I've found love for football again."

Deadline Day drama to Champions League success

Kelly spent Transfer Deadline Day at the end of January not knowing what her future had in store. If she didn't get a move, a spell away from the pitch was a serious option.

Manchester United and Brighton showed interest in Kelly, who waited anxiously at home.

With 15 minutes to go in the window, a loan deal was agreed with Arsenal.

"Let's go!" Kelly recalls when asked about her reaction to the late move. "I had a lot of excitement and a new chapter. I just wanted to find happiness and a love for football."

Within six months Kelly would go from substitute to superstar once again.

The doubts and frustrations were quickly eradicated as Kelly quickly found her form as Arsenal went on a late season tear-up.

She played her part in come-from-behind wins over Real Madrid and Lyon to help Arsenal make their first Champions League final in almost two decades.

Defending champions Barcelona stood in their way, a team packed with stars including Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

"Going into the final we didn't go in fearing them," says Kelly.

"Of course, you respect them but we asked 'what can we bring to the game?' We enjoyed not having the ball and then Stina came on and did what she does best."

Kelly's referring to Stina Blackstenius, who scored late on to give Arsenal a famous 1-0 win in front of a sell-out crowd in Lisbon.

"The Champions League final will always sit with me, it was just incredible."

Image: Just a few months after her Deadline Day move, Kelly was a Champions League winner

Image: Steph Cately, Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly celebrate

Winning back her England spot

It isn't just in club football where Kelly's had to fight against the odds this year.

Her lack of game time at Man City meant she was omitted from Sarina Wiegman's first England squad of 2025 but was later called up as an injury replacement.

She took her second chance and never looked back.

"Playing for your country isn't a given. You have to show what you can do and I didn't have enough football in my legs at the time.

"I wasn't worried. When I'm on the pitch I'm hopeful I can show the qualities to make the squad.

"I had really good conversations with Sarina. That respect I have for her, I knew not having the minutes in me wasn't what was best for the squad."

Image: Chloe Kelly missed out on England selection early in the year due to a lack of game time

That honesty from Wiegman was replicated this summer when Kelly was told, barring injury or a huge swing in form, that her role at the Euros would mainly be from the bench.

Some players would struggle to deal with being relegated to an impact sub, but Kelly took great clarity in knowing her role.

It meant she was going to put everything into making sure she was physically and mentally prepared for when her country needed her.

"Sarina had a good conversation with me about my roles but I didn't know how many minutes I'd get so I had to make sure I had to stay ready.

"It's part of my mindset. Starting isn't a given, coming off the bench isn't a given so when I do enter the field I'm going to be ready for the moment."

Kelly lights up Euros

And Kelly was most certainly ready to step up.

Her two assists off the bench kept England in the game against Sweden before her penalty in the shoot-out secured the Lionesses' passage to the semi-finals.

Image: Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly celebrate the latter's LATE extra-time goal to send England into the final

Kelly was needed again to score the winner late against Italy in the final four before coming on to set up Alessia Russo for the equaliser against Spain in the final.

Some would call it fate that Kelly was the player to step up and score England's tournament winner in the following shoot-out but that would be undermining her efforts.

Kelly is arguably the most clutch player in English football history because of hard work, extensive practice and learning to deal with adversity.

Image: Kelly epitomised England's relentless will to win at Euro 2025, coming off the bench to change games

"I enjoy the pressure and the big moment. I'm ready for it, I don't let it get into my mind about how big it is.

"Then after, you enjoy it. I love stepping up in big moments, it just so happens the fifth penalty sits with me."

Kelly, however, admits her second Euros success felt different to her first.

The celebrations at Wembley in 2022 were made sweeter by Kelly battling back from an ACL injury to make a late push into the squad.

In 2025, her time on the biggest stage was almost taken away because of other factors. It led her down a dark road only to come through the other end with medals around her neck.