Aggie Beever-Jones: 2025 was best year of my life, it feels like a dream after Chelsea Treble & England's Euros win

A domestic Treble winner, Euros success and England’s top scorer - Aggie Beever-Jones knows just how special 2025 has been.

"It was the best year of my life in terms of football and accolades, but I've learned so much about myself," the Chelsea forward tells us with a smile on her face.

"I've learned about winning at Chelsea and then my first major tournament and coming away with the trophy. It still feels like a dream.

"If you put me here this time last year and said, 'this is what you'll achieve in 2025,' I'd have said, 'jog on'!"

Beever-Jones has been a growing threat in the Women's Super League [WSL] for some time, but she announced herself on the international stage this year.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones is congratulated after giving England the lead against Australia

It all started by becoming just the second Lioness to score a hat-trick at Wembley when she played against Portugal in May.

"It was crazy," she recalls. "I remember walking out thinking, 'don't do anything reckless'.

"To come away with a hat-trick in 33 minutes, which is a number that means a lot to me as it's my academy number at Chelsea, and for that to happen with all my family there is special."

It only got better for Beever-Jones as she played her part in England's dramatic Euros win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones & Niamh Charles take on the Scramble in the Box challenge that causes plenty of laughs, chaos and tension for the WSL stars.

"What an incredible summer," she added. "What an incredible couple of games where I thought we were going home, then we pulled it out of the bag. Yeah, it was the best year of my life, for sure."

England went into the tournament with star players coming back from injury and had to have tough talks internally after losing their opening group game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the WSL clash between Brighton and Chelsea.

But Beever-Jones is proud of the physical and mental toughness shown by the squad, as well as being in awe of her fellow super sub.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't moments I thought 'that's it, we're going out'. We had multiple people showing up, Michelle [Agyemang] being one of them, to be able to have the weight of the country on her back and score to keep us in.

"We had to have tough conversations about how to improve and that's what separated us from the rest.

We had to have tough conversations about how to improve and that's what separated us from the rest.

"Look at the first game losing to France and going on to win the tournament. It shows the belief and trust in the team.

"It was proper English football and we never gave up. I love that about us.

"Chloe [Kelly], LJ [Lauren James] playing on an injury, same with Bronzey [Lucy Bronze]. Leah [Williamson] said it… never write the English off."

The early defeat, the shoot-outs, the doubts were all worth it when England hoisted the trophy aloft in Basel.

The way the team won the tournament made the celebrations even sweeter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thousands line the streets of central London to celebrate the Lionesses' homecoming after their Euro 2025 success.

"I remember when we landed we were on the coach to Downing Street. We came up on Sky Sports on a plane and I thought, 'this is bonkers'."

"When we were going down The Mall and seeing our families we thought, 'we actually did it'. It sunk in a little more.

"It was insane. I remember me and Niamh [Charles] dancing around the trophy and then thinking, 'why have we done that?'".

Beever-Jones is still getting used to being one of the country's most recognisable players. It's something she's enjoying, but it still feels surreal.

"When you get recognised it's crazy to me. I just play football, it's bonkers. It's really sweet when you see the young girls and the effect you're having on them.

"I fell in love with football by being a little girl kicking a ball in the garden. Sometimes you forget why you started. I just want to win, anyone that knows me knows how competitive I am."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Meet the next generation of Lionesses! Michelle Agyemang, Jess Park, Grace Clinton, Maya Le Tissier, Khiara Keating, and Aggie Beever-Jones feature in England's Euros squad at their first major tournament.

Targets have been set for 2026. Chelsea have a tough task to retain the WSL after a dip in form, while they are also desperate to finally win the Champions League.

As for England, a tough World Cup qualifying campaign awaits after being drawn in the same group as defending champions Spain.

Beever-Jones can't wait.

"I play my best football when I'm relaxed, so I'll keep playing with a smile on my face and hopefully I'll be smiling this time next year and we can debrief on a successful year," she said.

"I also need to look back at this year and think, 'what a year', appreciate what we've achieved and bring on 2026."