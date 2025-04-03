Premier League top scorers 2024/25: Golden Boot race table and rankings
List of top goalscorers in Premier League 24/25 season; Mohamed Salah leads scoring chart; Man City's Erling Haaland won last term but has suffered injury; previous Golden Boot winners including Thierry Henry and Harry Kane
Thursday 3 April 2025 10:33, UK
Mohamed Salah is streaking ahead in the race for the 2024/25 Premier League Golden Boot for top scorer.
Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title and Salah is on track for a personal prize.
Erling Haaland - Premier League top scorer in 2023/24 - has passed the 20-goal mark again this season, but faces several weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has also hit the 20-goal milestone, while Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood have enjoyed fine 24/25 campaigns and are among the pack below.
See the latest standings below and catch up on Premier League highlights from every game.
Premier League top scorer 24/25 - latest standings
Premier League previous Golden Boot winners
*indicates 42-game season
2023/24: Erling Haaland (Man City) - 27 goals
2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) - 36 goals
2021/22: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 23 goals
2020/21: Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 23 goals
2019/20: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 23 goals
2018/19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 22 goals
2017/18: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 32 goals
2016/17: Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 29 goals
2015/16: Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 25 goals
2014/15: Sergio Aguero (Man City) - 26 goals
2013/14: Luis Suarez (Liverpool) - 31 goals
2012/13: Robin van Persie (Man Utd) - 26 goals
2011/12: Robin van Persie (Arsenal) - 30 goals
2010/11: Carlos Tevez (Man City), Dimitar Berbatov (Man Utd) - 20 goals
2009/10: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 29 goals
2008/09: Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea) - 19 goals
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 31 goals
2006/07: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 20 goals
2005/06: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 27 goals
2004/05: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 25 goals
2003/04: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 30 goals
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man Utd) - 25 goals
2001/02: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 24 goals
2000/01: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea) - 23 goals
1999/00: Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) - 30 goals
1998/99: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Leeds), Michael Owen (Liverpool), Dwight Yorke (Man Utd) - 18 goals
1997/98: Dion Dublin (Coventry), Michael Owen (Liverpool), Chris Sutton (Blackburn) - 18 goals
1996/97: Alan Shearer (Newcastle United) - 25 goals
1995/96: Alan Shearer (Blackburn) - 31 goals
1994/95: Alan Shearer (Blackburn) - 34 goals*
1993/94: Andrew Cole (Newcastle United) - 34* goals
1992/93: Teddy Sheringham (Nottingham Forest/Tottenham) - 22 goals*