Brazil coach Tite responds to Donald Trump jibe with 'five World Cups' gesture

0:48 Brazil head coach Tite responded to Donald Trump's jibe Brazil head coach Tite responded to Donald Trump's jibe

Head coach Tite responded to Donald Trump's comments that Brazil had a "little problem" in the summer by informing him how many World Cups they had won.

Earlier this summer, the US president responded to a Brazilian reporter in the White House insisting the country was the "best in the world" by saying the squad "had a little problem" at the World Cup in Russia, where they were eliminated by Belgium in the last eight.

It was all smiles at the time, with head of FIFA Gianni Infantino visiting to promote the 2026 World Cup, but Tite responded on Monday by showing an open hand for their five titles.

Asked what he thought of Trump, Tite said: "My answer to Trump is that we have five world titles. Maybe, historically he might know better."

Brazil have won the World Cup more than any side, triumphing in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

They host El Salvador in a friendly in the early hours of Wednesday morning.