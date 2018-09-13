Listen: The Debate podcast with Ian Wright and Danny Higginbotham

The Debate

Ian Wright and Danny Higginbotham joined Kelly Cates on the latest edition of The Debate.

The Premier League is back on the agenda after the international break as attention switches to Tottenham v Liverpool, which is live on Sky Sports on Saturday. Wright and Higginbotham both give their verdicts on the big game of the weekend.

Next up, Marouane Fellaini. Is the Belgium international Manchester United's secret weapon? Higginbotham gives his thoughts on the midfielder and his importance to Jose Mourinho's side.

Finally, Watford are on the agenda. Can they keep up their perfect start against Manchester United? Can they go on and do a Leicester and win the title? The panel discuss Watford's realistic hopes for the season.

