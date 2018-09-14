Luke Shaw fit to play for Manchester United following concussion

Luke Shaw has played every minute for United in the Premier League this season

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Luke Shaw is available to play for Manchester United on Saturday after sustaining concussion on international duty last weekend.

There was major concern as Shaw was stretchered off following a clash with Dani Carvajal at Wembley during England's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain, but the defender has made a swift recovery.

Mourinho revealed the club's doctor has confirmed Shaw's availability from a medical perspective, but added he has not decided whether he will deploy the left-back against Watford on Saturday.

Luke Shaw is available to play for Manchester United a week after sustaining a concussion playing for England

"I don't know (if he'll play)," Mourinho said. "We still have a training session.

"Contrary to some news, by the protocol point of view and according to our doctor he will be free to play.

"The only situation we have to analyse is if we are going to play him when during the week he was not training with the team, or if, even so, we decide to play him."

Having struggled to hold down a regular starting place last season, Shaw has made a strong start to United's 2018-19 campaign, playing every minute of their opening four games.

Luke Shaw has endured a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese manager's first two seasons at Old Trafford

United have won two and drawn two of those matches, with a 2-0 victory at Burnley before the international break quieting talk of a crisis at Old Trafford.

Mourinho also provided an update on the rest of his squad ahead of the trip to Watford, who have made a flying start to the season with four wins.

"(Marouane) Fellaini is a doubt. Ander Herrera is out. He had one little one problem in one ankle in training during the week so he is also a doubt," Mourinho said.

"Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo play tonight with the under-23s. If they play the 90 minutes like we expect then it will be the end of their recovering process and we will consider them ready to be back next week for full competition."