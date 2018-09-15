Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic blow

Lazio want Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to agree a contract extension in Rome

Italy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is set to sign a new contract with Lazio, and clubs around Europe will be interested. The midfielder was a Manchester United transfer target during the summer, and according to reports there will not be a release clause in the new contract. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli are looking for ways to fund a new stadium and backing from McDonald's is an option. (Cronache di Napoli)

"I am the property of Roma," says Daniele de Rossi, in an interview where he talks about the pressure of being a symbol of the club. "It is an enormous responsibility that you always carry on your shoulders. It means you have no choice," he says. (Il Romanista)

Spain

Tottenham didn't buy anyone this summer and they missed out on a potential star in 2014 too; it's been revealed that they turned down the option to sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio. (Mundo Deportivo)

The managers have been talking about the proposal to play Girona vs Barcelona in the United States in January. "Miami? Everyone must play on the same pitches," said Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, while Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said "it's still too early" to talk about it. (Spanish press)

Portugal

Liverpool are interested in Sporting Lisbon forward Gelson Dala. However, they'll have to fight off Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old. (A Bola)

Rui Patricio may have moved to Wolves already, but Sporting Lisbon are still trying to resolve deals that were made this summer after several players terminated their contracts. The players, including Patricio, cited 'just cause' as reason to end their deals with the club, after masked fans attacked players and staff back in May following Sporting's failure to qualify for the Champions League. (Record)

France

Jose Mourinho would like to bolster his attacking options by signing Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan. (Le 10 Sport)

Arsenal could be set to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, who is valued at around £30m. The club have reportedly met with the 23-year-old's representatives. (Le 10 Sport)