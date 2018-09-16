Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Wolves and West Ham win

Last Updated: 16/09/18 6:55pm

The Renault Super Sunday panel discuss West Ham's win at Everton
The Renault Super Sunday panel discuss West Ham's win at Everton

Dave Jones is joined by Craig Bellamy, Alex Scott and David Moyes to look back on West Ham's 3-1 Super Sunday victory at Everton.

Manuel Pellegrini's side picked up their first points of the season at Goodison Park, with an Andriy Yarmolenko double and Marko Arnautovic strike sealing a 3-1 win for the Hammers.

Having previously managed both sides, Moyes gave his views on the performances with striker Arnautovic in particular coming in for praise across the panel.

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast

Listen to the latest edition of the Super Sunday podcast from Sky Sports

Earlier in the day, Burnley suffered another defeat as Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Listen to the podcast and subscribe to more via iTunes

Bournemouth v Brighton

Pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team for a chance to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK