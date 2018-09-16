LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Wolves and West Ham win

The Renault Super Sunday panel discuss West Ham's win at Everton

Dave Jones is joined by Craig Bellamy, Alex Scott and David Moyes to look back on West Ham's 3-1 Super Sunday victory at Everton.

Manuel Pellegrini's side picked up their first points of the season at Goodison Park, with an Andriy Yarmolenko double and Marko Arnautovic strike sealing a 3-1 win for the Hammers.

Having previously managed both sides, Moyes gave his views on the performances with striker Arnautovic in particular coming in for praise across the panel.

Earlier in the day, Burnley suffered another defeat as Raul Jimenez's second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

