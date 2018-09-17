Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona want Adrien Rabiot transfer in January

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly wanted by Barcelona

Club football is back after the early international break and, although Europe's sports pages might be focussed on this, there are plenty of other stories among them.

Our friends at Football Whispers combed through the stories on the continent to bring the best to you.

Spain

Paris-Saint Germain star Adrien Rabiot remains a Barcelona transfer target and the La Liga champions may attempt to bring him to the Camp Nou in January. The midfielder is out of contract next summer and that may mean he is available at a knockdown price when the transfer window reopens. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann feels he has now reached the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. "I believe so. I know other players are emerging and I am conscious that I can improve my game too, yet this is a driving force for me, improve, win more and keep winning by playing in the manner we play." (AS)

Antoine Griezmann celebrates winning the Europa League with Atletico Madrid

Griezmann also insists his decision to snub Barcelona this summer in favour of signing a new deal with Atletico Madrid was not down to money: "I didn't stay at Atleti for that reason as money is not the most important driving force for me. I stayed at a place where I was greatly appreciated and loved by many." (AS)

Italy

Eusebio Di Francesco is coming under early scrutiny after Roma's disappointing start to the season. Last season's Champions League semi-finalists have won just one of their opening four Serie A games and club president James Pallotta is said to be closely monitoring the situation. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Di Francesco isn't the only high-profile coach coming under early pressure, however. Inter have privately backed boss Luciano Spalletti. Many felt Inter could challenge for the title but they sit in 15th after four matches and that led to links with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. But Inter's owners, the Suning Group, are firmly behind Spalletti. (Corriere della Sera)

Paolo Maldini admits AC Milan are "a long way off" challenging Juventus for the Serie A title. "We're aiming to reach the top four in the league and have a great run in the Europa League," he said. "Projects are important, but you can't yet compare Milan to Juventus." (Sky Italia)

Germany

Bayern Munich's injury issues continue to mount ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica. Kingsley Coman (ankle), Rafinha (ankle) and Corentin Tolisso (knee) are long-term absentees and now Leon Goretzka has suffered a training ground injury which could keep him out of the trip to Portugal. (Bild)

France

Former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa rejected offers from a number of clubs before signing for Rennes this summer. The France international left PSG on a free transfer and had several offers, including from West Ham, before agreeing to join his latest Ligue 1 side. (Téléfoot)