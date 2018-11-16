Sky Bet Championship fans rate their season so far - Part Three: Reading to Wigan Athletic

From best and worst performances to how the manager is getting on and their hopes for the rest of the season, we have asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to assess their club's campaign so far.

Part three runs from Reading to Wigan Athletic...

Reading

Becka White (@MissBeckaEllen) - The Tilehurst End

Best performance?

We really dug deep at home to Millwall to ensure we took points off fellow relegation candidates.

Worst performance?

Ipswich at home. It was a showcase of how clueless and chaotic our defence has been this season. Thankfully we can actually score goals and managed to rescue a point.

How is the manager doing?

Paul Clement is a nice guy and I love his honesty, but performances haven't improved since Jaap Stam left. Any manager would struggle at Reading at the moment though.

Best player so far?

Yakou Meite. His loan spell in France last season has made him mature as a player and he is proving to be a real threat.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

Avoid the drop. If you offered me a 21st-place finish now I would take it.

Yakou Meite has scored some vital goals for Reading

Rotherham

Chloe Staniforth (@Clo_Staniforth)

Best performance?

The 1-0 home win against Derby. A typical scrappy, in-your-face type of performance from the Millers and well worthy of three points.

Worst performance?

Plenty of contenders from our away games but the opener of the season at Brentford, a 5-1 loss, takes top spot. We were second best all game.

How is the manager doing?

Despite hesitantly accepting the job 100-odd games ago, Paul Warne is everything Rotherham needed. He is still learning but gives it his all and will continue to surprise a few.

Best player so far?

Semi Ajayi. A breath of fresh air in our defence. Many of us will anxiously watch the January window praying we keep hold of him.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

That we remain tough to beat at home and sneak a few points away. Anything above relegation and we will all be happy!

Semi Ajayi has impressed in defence for Rotherham

Sheffield United

Ian Rands (@unitedite) - A United View

Best performance?

Aston Villa at home. Not only the 4-1 victory but the performance - the first half in particular - described by many as the best in over 40 years.

Worst performance?

Middlesbrough away. One of the most lifeless performances of Chris Wilder's reign. Unusually off the pace, asleep at set-pieces and ragged.

How is the manager doing?

We are watching the best football I have seen from a United side in my lifetime. Imagine what Wilder might achieve with decent money?

Best player so far?

Oliver Norwood has been superb filling the gap we failed to plug when Paul Coutts was injured last season. His range of passing is immense.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

We need the owners to put their dispute to one side and provide the funds for a couple of players that will cement us in the top six.

Sheffield United are enjoying another impressive season under Chris Wilder

Sheffield Wednesday

Victoria Wood (@Victoria1867) - The Wednesday Week

Best performance?

There hasn't been one real outstanding performance in all honesty. The 1-1 draw at home to Leeds, which featured another Adam Reach cracker, was probably the best of an average bunch.

Worst performance?

Where do I begin? Everything began to fall apart after beating Bristol City. The 4-0 loss at home to Norwich was a particular lowlight.

How is the manager doing?

Jos Luhukay makes too many changes each week. That doesn't work when the confidence is low. Sadly, I think it is time for him to go.

Best player so far?

Reach has made headlines with his goals but players like Matt Penney and Michael Hector deserve recognition too.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

As it stands, we really need to pick up points and fast. Hillsborough is a very negative place to be right now. Who knows?

Adam Reach has scored some incredible goals for Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

David Cowlishaw (@wizardsofdrivel) - The Wizards of Drivel Podcast

Best performance?

Our 1-0 win away at Norwich that halted their winning run. We demonstrated a defensive solidity that had been lacking up until that point.

Worst performance?

A 3-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic back in August. We looked like getting torn apart every time they attacked and were second best throughout.

How is the manager doing?

Unconvincing. Gary Rowett has been given great resources but we are drifting aimlessly in mid-table without taking games to weaker (on paper) opposition.

Best player so far?

Ryan Woods has added a much-needed eye for a pass to our midfield. He has made us look more assured on the ball and he is a real leader.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I really hope we show some ambition and use our attacking quality. At this point, reaching the play-offs in sixth place would constitute some turnaround.

Gary Rowett has had a difficult start to life at Stoke

Swansea

Declan Terry (@ReadSwansea) - Read Swansea

Best performance?

Despite drawing the game 2-2, we played some scintillating football at home against Leeds. The Swansea way is returning and it is great to see attractive football returning to The Liberty.

Worst performance?

The biggest disappointment was our first loss of the season against Bristol City. We conceded an early sloppy goal that killed the atmosphere, making it a very frustrating afternoon.

How is the manager doing?

I am genuinely delighted with Graham Potter. We are playing positive football. The youngsters are thriving under him. The fans buy into his vision. My only worry would be a bigger club coming in for him.

Best player so far?

Quite a few but Bersant Celina stands out. Signed from Manchester City in the summer, he has quality on the ball and fits into the team perfectly. I hope there is not a buy-back clause in his contract!

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I just want to continue enjoying watching Swansea play - something that escaped us during the last few years in the Premier League. We now have a competent manager, players playing for the badge and I am going home with a smile on my face.

Bersant Celina has impressed for Swansea

West Bromwich Albion

Connor Ashfield (@ALBIONFANTV) - West Brom Fan TV

Best performance?

The 4-1 home victory against Leeds United. A fantastic all-round display against a top side.

Worst performance?

Hull City away. An embarrassing, spineless performance.

How is the manager doing?

I still think Darren Moore needs time. The first job in management is always a tough one.

Best player so far?

Harvey Barnes has been outstanding at times. There have been many moments of sheer magic from the youngster.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

I still think we can be up there at the end of the season if we sort our defence out. Play-offs minimum.

Harvey Barnes has been a standout player for West Brom

Wigan Athletic

Si Gregory (@PWUPodcast) - PWU Podcast

Best performance?

Stoke away. A performance full of passion and skill against the pre-season promotion favourites. It was a real rounded team performance.

Worst performance?

Preston away. A humiliating 4-0 loss to a team at the wrong end of the table. No player excelled and the misery was compounded with a sending off.

How is the manager doing?

Paul Cook has stepped up this season signing some great players. Our away form needs picking up though.

Best player so far?

Nick Powell is the stand-out player each week. Reece James will be a future England star, if not an England captain.

Hopes for the rest of the season?

A top-half finish, if not better, under the new owners. Better away form wouldn't go amiss too.