Checkatrade Trophy: Southend United and Notts County progress

Harry Kyprianou was on target in Southend's win over Southampton

Southend United and Notts County both won on Wednesday night to progress to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Southend had few problems seeing off Southampton 3-0 at Roots Hall, with the home side taking a 12th-minute lead thanks to Harry Bunn's third goal of the season.

The on-loan Bury player pounced after Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis failed to hold Dru Yearwood's cross from the right, before Harry Kyprianou soon doubled the lead.

Michael Kightly's corner from the left fell at Stephen McLaughlin's feet and after his low shot hit the inside of the post, there was Harry Kyprianou - making just his second start of the season - to stab home from close range.

Then, after 24 minutes, Southend added a third thanks to Elvis Bwomono's first goal of the campaign, with the right-back firing home from 20 yards after a powerful run forward.

That win sees Southend's name in Friday's draw, where they will be playing away from home having finished the group in second place.

Meanwhile, Notts County started life after Harry Kewell by recording their first win in over a month, with Kristian Dennis scoring a hat-trick in the hosts' 4-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Needing to win by two goals to make the knockout phase of the competition, Dennis - who also had an assist to his name - was the hero at Meadow Lane.

And despite the visitors scoring twice late on, Notts County held on to give Steve Chettle a winning start to life as caretaker boss.