European Paper Talk: Real Madrid eye Neymar and Kylian Mbappe double swoop

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with Real Madrid

With less than two months remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed once more.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Spain

Real Madrid are ready to make a move for one of Paris Saint-Germain's superstar duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar if the French club are forced to sell. PSG are subject to an ongoing investigation by UEFA into an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play. The Parisians spent close to £400m to sign Neymar and Mbappe from Barcelona and Monaco respectively and remain key targets for Real. (AS)

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Mbappe this summer. Josep Maria Minguella, a former football agent, claims that the France World Cup winner wanted to play alongside Lionel Messi. (La Porteria)

Barcelona have held talks with Ousmane Dembele's representatives regarding the winger's conduct. The France international, 21, has tested the club's patience following a series of disciplinary issues, including missing a training session last week with a 'stomach bug' which led to him being dropped for the defeat to Real Betis. Despite concerns over his behaviour, Barcelona are not willing to make the former Borussia Dortmund man available for transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring Barcelona's second goal against PSV Eindhoven

Real Betis are confident that Giovani Lo Celso will remain at the club beyond his loan period. The Argentine is on a season-long loan at the Seville club having struggled to nail down a place in the PSG starting line-up. Betis will be able to sign Lo Celso for around £22m if they qualify for European competition. (Mundo Deportivo)

Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo has emerged as a Barcelona transfer target. The 20-year-old Spaniard, who has also attracted interest from the Premier League, is a former La Masia graduate and would cost the Barca approximately £21.8m. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

If PSG are found to have breached FFP again - having done so in 2014 - they face being excluded from the Champions League. UEFA are due to review the French club's sponsorship contracts for the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons, including one with the Qatar Tourism Authority. (L'Equipe)

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique is the main obstacle stopping Arsene Wenger from joining the club. Wenger has been strongly linked with a role at the Parc des Princes but has no interest while Henrique is at the club. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Wenger, who has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in May. (Paris United)

Arsene Wenger is currently out of work

Italy

Arturo Vidal wants to re-join Juventus having grown disillusioned with life at Barcelona. The Chilean, who only joined the Catalan giants from Bayern in the summer, has spent most of his time on the bench and is keen on returning to Turin. Vidal won four Serie A titles with Juve during a four-year spell between 2011 and 2015. (Corriere dello Sport)

Giuseppe Marotta will make signing Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa and PSG's Adrien Rabiot a priority if he takes over as Inter CEO. Marotta has been linked with the Nerazzurri since leaving his role at Juve in September. (Calciomercato)

Juventus pair Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani have emerged as AC Milan transfer targets. With their long-term futures uncertain, Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo is ready to swoop and lure them to the San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport)

But Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici is ready to make a significant move in the transfer market by pursuing Lazio midfielder Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas. (Corriere dello Sport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is edging closer to making a surprise return to AC Milan. The 37-year-old Swede has impressed in the MLS recently, scoring 22 times in 27 games for LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets for LA Galaxy

Germany

Bayern Munich forward James Rodriguez could be out until the new year with a knee injury. The Colombian will be examined by the club's doctor before beginning rehabilitation but serves as a blow for the Bavarian giants, who are already seven points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. (Sport BILD)

Meanwhile, Bayern are not interested in signing James on a permanent basis and will instead pursue Luka Jovic, who has impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Benfica, with 11 goals in 13 games this season. (Kicker)