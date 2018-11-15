Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale or Isco? Vote for your favourite Nations League goal

3:26 Which Nations League goal has been the best so far? Watch here and vote below Which Nations League goal has been the best so far? Watch here and vote below

There have been plenty of great goals in the Nations League games - so view our shortlist and vote for your favourite here.

Did Raheem Sterling's superb strike - his first in England colours for more than three years - against Spain catch your eye, or Gareth Bale's in Wales' win over Ireland?

Wondergoals have not been confined to the top levels of UEFA's new competition though, with Armenia's Marcos Pizzelli, Kosovo's Milot Rashica and Georgia pair Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jaba Kankava also on the list.

Take your pick by watching the video above and then voting in our poll below.