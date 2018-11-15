Callum Wilson: I've got no words after debut England goal

2:31 Callum Wilson described himself as speechless after the Bournemouth forward scored on his debut for England against the United States Callum Wilson described himself as speechless after the Bournemouth forward scored on his debut for England against the United States

Callum Wilson said his debut England goal had not yet sunk in after the 3-0 victory over USA at Wembley.

The Bournemouth striker, 26, scored in the second half on his first England appearance, having impressed for the Cherries in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

Wilson saw several chances pass him by at Wembley, before converting a Fabian Delph cross just moments before he was due to be replaced by Marcus Rashford, and he was almost speechless when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

He said: "I've got no words at the moment, I don't think it's really sunk in to be honest. There was an opportunity in front of me and I just wanted to grasp it with both hands to be honest. It's always nice to get on the scoresheet as a striker."

Asked about his missed chances, Wilson said: "I was more thinking just keep going, but the time was ticking down. I did actually see [Rashford] standing there.

0:38 Wilson scores on his England debut as Gareth Southgate's side beat the USA 3-0 at Wembley Wilson scores on his England debut as Gareth Southgate's side beat the USA 3-0 at Wembley

"There was one chance just before where Trent played it across, I just got my foot to it, probably should have scored, and you look over and see him standing there, and you're thinking you've only got a couple minutes now. But Delphy put a great ball in and I managed to get on the end of it.

"For me I'm my biggest critic, so I would have been disappointed overall to not take my chances, but thankfully it went in, so I can reflect on the night in a positive way.

"To make your debut for England is a massive achievement, and to score on that as well is even more sweet. I'll share this time with family and friends, and I'll remember it forever.

3:40 Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap

"I hope to build on this now, keep improving, there's still a long way to go for myself, more I can improve on. I will keep working hard to become a better player."

Wilson will now hope to be involved as England host Croatia in their crunch UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.