Your Premier League team's season in a stat: Arsenal's slow starts, Man Utd's negative goal difference

Manchester City are setting the pace at the top of the Premier League while Claudio Ranieri is facing a fight to keep Fulham up at the bottom.

But with 12 games of the campaign gone, how do you sum up your Premier League team's season so far in a stat? Read on to find out.

Arsenal's first-half woes

Arsenal are one of only two Premier League teams yet to lead a game at half-time this season - the other being Cardiff. It has not proved too costly yet thanks to some strong second-half showings, but the need for early improvement is obvious if Arsenal are to break back into the top four.

Fraser's big impact for Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser is one of the shortest players in the Premier League but few have had a bigger impact this season. According to Opta, the winger has created 13 clear-cut chances - four more than any other player - and he also ranks top for assists with six. With three goals scored to boot, he has had a direct hand in almost half of high-flying Bournemouth's total of 21.

Battling Brighton

Brighton are proving difficult to play against once again under Chris Hughton. The Seagulls are defensively disciplined, tough to break down, and they are not afraid to put a foot in, either. So far, they have made 174 fouls - 25 more than any other Premier League side. Glenn Murray accounts for 40 of them - 17 more than anyone else in the division.

Brighton have been tough to beat this season

Burnley's leaky defence

This time last season, Burnley sat seventh in the Premier League having only conceded nine goals in 12 games. Now, however, they are 15th having conceded 25 goals - the second-highest total in the division. Their deteriorating defensive record is a major headache for Sean Dyche.

Cardiff going against the grain

The Premier League is full of passing teams but Cardiff are doing things differently following their unlikely promotion last season. Neil Warnock's side have made just 3,372 passes in their first 12 games - more than 400 fewer than any other side. They are averaging just 35 per cent possession.

'Sarriball' at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri promised to bring a new style of football to Chelsea and it is fair to say he has delivered. The Blues have made 8,706 passes so far - nearly 500 more than even Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - and they are averaging 67.8 per cent possession.

Jorginho has been a key figure under Maurizio Sarri

Slow-starting Crystal Palace

Arsenal are not the only slow starters in the Premier League this season. In fact, the only team yet to find the net in the opening 30 minutes of a Premier League game this season is Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson might find himself under pressure if that record does not change soon.

Silva's faith in Everton youth

Everton have named two of the three youngest starting line-ups in the Premier League this season - the youngest in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, and the third-youngest in the 3-0 win over Fulham. It reflects Marco Silva's faith in youth. Academy graduate Tom Davies has captained the side at the age of 20, and there have been opportunities for plenty of others too.

Marco Silva took over from Sam Allardyce at Everton

Fulham's dismal start

It is all change at Fulham, with Claudio Ranieri replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in the hot-seat. The Italian has a big job to do. In the history of the Premier League, only three sides have ever had fewer points than Fulham do now (five) - and one of those was Portsmouth, who had been docked nine points.

Goal-shy Huddersfield

Huddersfield have only scored six goals so far - the fewest in the Premier League. They are the only side without a single player to have scored more than one goal. They are also the only side to have scored more goals from set-pieces (three) than from open play (two), with their other strike being an own goal.

Leicester's red mist

Discipline has been an issue for Leicester, who have received more red cards (three) than any other Premier League side. The first was shown to Jamie Vardy for a reckless foul on the opening day against Wolves, then Wes Morgan was dismissed twice - first in a 4-2 loss to Bournemouth then in a 2-1 defeat by Everton.

Liverpool's best PL start

With nine wins and three draws from 12 games, Liverpool have made their best start to a Premier League season. The Reds were also on 30 points after 12 games in the 2002/03 campaign, but the current season comes on top owing to a superior goal difference of +18. Even in this kind of form, though, they remain in second place.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his goal against Fulham

Manchester City's defensive strength

Three Premier League sides - Fulham (31), Burnley (25) and Cardiff (25) - have conceded more goals than Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has faced shots. Guardiola's side face stiff competition this season, but the statistics suggests they are better than ever defensively - and they continue to blow their opponents away at the other end.

Manchester United's negative goal difference

Following last weekend's 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Manchester United have a negative goal difference (-1) after 12 games for the first time since 1977/78. Jose Mourinho urgently needs to turn the situation around if he is to keep them in contention for a top-four finish.

It has been a tough season so far for Jose Mourinho

Newcastle keeping it tight

Rafael Benitez continues to keep Newcastle's heads above water in difficult circumstances but it has made for some dull viewing this season. Their Premier League games have seen fewer goals (nine for and 15 against) than any other side's. They have already played out three goalless draws.

Southampton's wastefulness

Southampton have attempted 173 shots and scored just eight goals this season, giving them a conversion rate of just 4.6 per cent - the lowest in the Premier League. Finding a cutting edge in front of goal is needed if they are to have any hope of turning their season around.

Charlie Austin railed against refereeing last weekend Charlie Austin railed against refereeing last weekend

Rotation at Spurs

Tottenham have used more players (24) than any other Premier League side as Mauricio Pochettino attempts to manage the heavy workload of domestic and Champions League fixtures. The squad has been strained but Spurs have come through impressively, winning nine of their first 12 games. Pochettino has succeeded in keeping his players fresh so far.

High-pressing Watford

Watford have made a strong start to the season under Javi Gracia and it is in part down to effective high-pressing tactics. According to Opta's advanced metrics, the Hornets have won more high turnovers (65) and had more high turnovers ending in shots (13) than any other Premier League side.

Watford have started the season strongly

Fragile West Ham

West Ham have lost more points from winning positions (eight) than any other Premier League side this season. Most recently, they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser as they dropped two points away to Leicester. It is down to Manuel Pellegrini to add steel to his side.

Stability key for Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo has been careful not to upset the balance of his Wolves team during their impressive start to the season. So far, they have only used 17 players in the Premier League - two fewer than any other side. Changes to the starting line-up have been few and far between.