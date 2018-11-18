European Paper Talk: Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek issues come-and-get-me plea to top clubs

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has put Europe's top clubs on red alert

International football might be dominating proceedings but with the winter transfer window little more than a month away the rumour mill is in full swing across Europe.

Italy

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Europe's top clubs after a stunning start to the season in Italy.

The Polish forward has nine goals in just 11 Serie A starts since moving this summer. "The dream of those who come to Genoa is that they use it as a stepping stone towards a big club," Piatek said.

"If I continue this way, I could sign for a big club. My objective is to play in the Champions League." (Corriere della Sera)

Piatek has starred in Serie A in the early months of the season

Inter are targeting a double raid of Serie A rivals Fiorentina with forward Federico Chiesa and midfielder Marco Benassi.

Chiesa, who is the son for former Italy forward Enrico Chiesa, has been courted by the club's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, coach Luciano Spalletti and prospective general manager Beppe Marotta. (Tuttosport)

Napoli are keen to hold onto their star players and will open negotiations with Piotr Zielinski, Nikola Maksimovic and Elseid Hysaj - most recently subject of Chelsea transfer rumours - in an attempt to keep all three players at the Stadio San Paolo. (Corriere dello Sport)

With captain Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Mattia Caldara all sidelined with several weeks AC Milan are short of central defensive options and will use the January transfer window to strengthen.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is one option, as is out-of-favour Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, who has found himself behind David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge this season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Eric Bailly is an option for AC Milan during the January transfer window

Spain

Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, who is now sporting director at Ajax, has admitted the Amsterdam club will struggle to retain Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt for much longer.

The pair are reportedly wanted by Barcelona, among others, and, speaking at a shareholders' meeting, Overmars said: "It will be difficult to retain these players who are in the newspapers every day because of the interest of other clubs." (Marca)

For Barcelona their preference is clear. The Catalan club will prioritise the signing of centre-back De Ligt over midfield team-mate De Jong.

Barca feel they need a right-footed central defender for the long term and, at just 19, De Ligt fits that profile perfectly. He would be seen as the long-term heir to Gerard Pique who will be 32 by the start of next season. (Sport)

Ajax will struggle to keep hold of Matthijs de Ligt according to Marc Overmars

James Rodriguez's future is far from clear. The Real Madrid attacker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich who have a €42m option to purchase the Colombian.

But having fallen out of favour under Niko Kovac this season it seems unlikely Rodriguez will remain in Bavaria. He could, therefore, return to the Bernabeu and that would be the attacker's favoured option. (AS)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Jonas Boldt is relaxed about the future of German international Kai Havertz who has been subject of Bayern Munich and Liverpool transfer rumours in the past.

"There is no reason to get restless," Boldt said. "His future lies in Leverkusen." Havertz is under contract at Bayer until 2022. (Sport11)

France

Former Paris Saint-Germain chairman Charles Villeneuve has admitted he doesn't understand why midfielder Adrien Rabiot is yet to sign a new deal with Les Parisiens.

Subject of Barcelona transfer rumours, Rabiot's current deal expires next summer. "Rabiot? I don't understand it," said Villeneuve.

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at PSG next summer

"I don't understand why he hasn't signed a new deal. His future is in Paris. He came through the academy at Paris and was born here.

You only need to remember what our academy has done for the first team. Coman, Kimpembe, Areola, Rabiot - they are just some of the names." (Paris United)