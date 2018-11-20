European Paper Talk: AC Milan want Chelsea duo Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill is being linked with a move to Italy

With less than two months remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed once more.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Italy

AC Milan are interested in signing veteran Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who is free to leave the Blues. (Corriere dello Sport)

Agent Mino Raiola is set to meet Juventus regarding two of his clients: Manchester United's Paul Pogba and in-demand Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, both of whom are targets of the Italian champions. Having captured Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer the Bianconeri are keen to add more quality to their squad. Pogba, who has a fractured relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho, has been heavily linked with a return to Turin while Juve are one of several top clubs said to be interested in De Ligt. (Tuttosport)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has refused to rule out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's departure from the club. The Serbian midfielder, who has been strongly linked with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid, has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Italian football, so much so that the Roman club slapped a £100m price tag on the 23-year-old ward off potential suitors in the summer.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic's stay at Lazio is not guaranteed

But Lotito conceded that the club may eventually have to let him go. "Milinkovic-Savic? Unfortunately, Lazio don't have the same economic potential as Barcelona and Real Madrid," he said. "When the conditions are on our side and an offer you can't refuse arrives, then we will face the matter." (Calciomercato)

Inter are interested in re-signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who spent part of last season on loan at the San Siro. The Brazilian has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou of late, making just four La Liga appearances so far this season. (Tuttosport)

Spain

AC Milan have contacted Chelsea over Cesc Fabregas' availability. The Spaniard has not started a Premier League game under Maurizio Sarri yet and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in either January or next summer. (AS)

Could Cesc Fabregas be on his way to AC Milan?

Ousmane Dembele faces a fight for his Barcelona future. The talented Frenchman, who joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund last summer for well in excess of £100m, has been told he must change his attitude. The winger was dropped for Barca's defeat to Real Betis after failing to report for training having apparently stayed up late the previous night playing video games. (Sport)

Real Madrid are targeting Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. The 21-year-old, who is also a Barcelona and Manchester City transfer target, has established himself as one of Dutch football's most promising prospects and is expected to have his pick of potential future employers. (Sport)

France

Edinson Cavani says there are no issues with team-mate Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani insists he does not have a problem with teammate Neymar. The pair had a falling-out last season, but the Uruguayan does not believe there is a problem between himself and the Brazilian. Cavani was pressed on his relationship with Neymar following an incident during Brazil's friendly win over Uruguay when Neymar appeared to ignore Cavani's hand while down on the ground. (Paris United)

Germany

Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic. The 20-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Benfica in the summer of 2017, has shot to prominence after scoring nine goals in as many league games this season, including five in Frankfurt's 7-1 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Reds will face stiff competition for the Serbia international, however, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona said to be weighing up bids. (Sport BILD)