Manchester United to play Leeds in Australian pre-season tour in 2019

Jose Mourinho's team will face Leeds in Perth next summer

Manchester United will play Leeds for the first time in almost eight years in Australia next year as part of their 2019 pre-season tour Down Under.

United will play the Sky Bet Championship club as well as A-League side Perth Glory in Perth next summer.

The two fixtures, the first of United's 2019 tour schedule to be announced, will take place at the Optus Stadium with the club taking on Perth Glory on July 13 and Leeds on July 17.

The two English clubs have only met twice in the last decade, with Leeds clinching a famous win in the 2009/10 FA Cup before United triumphed in the League Cup two seasons later when Michael Owen scored twice in a 3-0 win.

The last league meeting between the two rivals was a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in 2004.

1:21 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes his former club Leeds would transform the Premier League if they were to earn promotion Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes his former club Leeds would transform the Premier League if they were to earn promotion

This will be only the fifth visit United have made to Australia, the first being in 1967 when they played eight friendly matches. The last time the club visited Perth was in 1975.

Manchester United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said: "Our pre-season tour is an integral part of the squad's preparation for the forthcoming season.

"After what will be a 44 year absence since we last played in Perth we are delighted to be returning to Western Australia to play not just one, but two games against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

"As well as preparing for the season ahead, the club will also have the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in Australia, who last got the chance to see us play in Sydney in 2013."