Leeds players promised Las Vegas trip if they win promotion

The Leeds first-team squad will be heading Stateside if they secure promotion to the Premier League

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has promised to take the entire first-team squad to Las Vegas if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign under new manager Marcelo Bielsa and currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship, just three points behind leaders Norwich.

Should Leeds continue their strong form and secure their place in the top-flight for the first time since 2004, Radrizzani says the party plans are already in place.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is hoping the club can secure their place in the top-flight for the first time since 2004

Speaking at the Leaders in Sport conference, the Italian said: "If it (promotion) happens we all go to Vegas with the players, I promised them. All the team, I promised them."

Leeds host Bristol City next Saturday before welcoming Reading to Elland Road on November 27, live on Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Football HD.

Leeds vs Reading Live on

They will be without on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman after he suffered a fractured tibia in the U23 game with Birmingham on Friday.

Blackman joined Leeds in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but will now return to his parent club.